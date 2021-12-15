How to get MP40 Predatory Cobra gun skin in Garena Free Fire (December 2021)

Gun skins have a paramount role in Free Fire not just because of their esthetic value but primarily due to the attributes they carry, making guns even more lethal. Even among these, the Evo Gun skins have found a legendary status due to their special effects, exclusive emotes, and abilities.

These are not accessible throughout the year and are only added for a limited period. Thus, users who missed out on the original release can purchase them once they are incorporated again. The developers have recently made MP40 Predatory Cobra available again within the game.

Steps to get MP40 Predatory Cobra in Free Fire

The MP40 will be up for grabs until 21 December 2021 (Image via Free Fire)

The MP40 – Predatory Cobra was first accessible in Free Fire in February earlier this year. It has now made a comeback within the game. The Evo Gun skin is available in the Faded Wheel, which started on 15 December 2021. Players will have until 21 December 2021 to spend diamonds acquiring the skin.

The complete prize pool for the event is given below:

MP40 – Predatory Cobra

1x Diamond Royale Voucher (Expiry Date: 31 December 2021)

Predatory Cobra Token Box 1

Legendary Cobra banner

Loose Cannon Weapon Loot Crate

Legendary Cobra Loot Box

Venomous Fang (MP40)

1x Cube Fragment

1x Flaming Skull Weapon Loot Crate

Cobra Strike parachute

Players can remove two items and then make spins, the cost of which will gradually increase since the items will not be repeated. Thus, as per the event rules, they can acquire eight items, including two grand prizes for 1082 diamonds.

The steps to access the event and get the gun skin are given below:

First, select the Faded Wheel (Image via Free Fire)

Step 1: First, players open Luck Royale in Free Fire and select the new Faded Wheel.

The first spin costs nine diamonds (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Next, they must remove two items from the prize pool and make spins until you receive the gun skin.

Since there are two grand prizes, neither the first spin is free nor any discount on the first two attempts.

However, even after this, users will further have to spend diamonds to acquire the Venomous Fang (MP40) to level up the gun skin and enjoy all the perks. This will require 1450 tokens in total which will cost a good fortune of diamonds.

Edited by Srijan Sen