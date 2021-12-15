Tonde Gamer’s Free Fire ID, stats, earnings, guild, and most-watched videos

Free Fire has amassed a large following and developed a significant presence in the Indian subcontinent. This has led to the emergence of content creators popular for their entertaining videos and gameplay.

Tonde Gamer has uploaded Free Fire-related content to his channel since the start of 2019 and has found immense success. The user has posted great numbers, gaining 120k subscribers and 38.088 million views in the previous month.

What are Tonde Gamer’s Free Fire ID number and statistics?

Tonde Gamer’s Free Fire ID is 282951914, and he is a part of the Tonde★Gamer guild.

Lifetime stats

Tonde Gamer holds a win rate of 42.59%, with 17118 squad matches to his name (Image via Free Fire)

Tonde Gamer has featured in 17118 squad games and has outplayed the opponents 7292 times, which has earned him a win percentage of 42.59%. He has notched 69275 kills, which adds up to a kill-to-death ratio of 7.05.

The YouTuber has entered in 7024 duo matches and has been victorious on 1466 occasions, translating into a win rate of 20.87%. With 27340 eliminations, he has held a K/D ratio of 4.92.

The content creator also has 4629 solo appearances and has triumphed in 386 matches, converting to a win percentage of 8.33%. He has racked up 8559 frags, offering him a K/D ratio of 2.02.

Ranked stats

Tonde Gamer has a K/D ratio of over 10 in the squad games (Image via Free Fire)

The streamer has played 491 squad games and clinched 225 of these, managing a win rate of 45.82%. He has a kill tally of 2793, resulting in a kill-to-death ratio of 10.50.

The player has won 33 of the 133 duo matches this season, corresponding to a win percentage of 24.81%. He has bagged 517 frags in the process, leading to a K/D ratio of 5.17.

The internet star has played 1223 solo games and has achieved first place on 103 occasions, retaining a win rate of 8.42%. In terms of eliminations, he has 1554 at a K/D ratio of 1.39.

Note: Tonde Gamer’s stats were recorded on 15 December 2021, and these will change as he plays more games within Free Fire.

Earnings

His earnings the in last month (Image via Social Blade)

As reported by Social Blade, Tonde Gamer’s estimated monthly earnings are $9.5K to $152.4K. The yearly approximations come to be $114.3K to $1.8M.

Most watched videos

1) Every Free Fire Lover Must Watch This Heart Touching Short Story (30.94M)

2) Blue Criminal & 1st Season Sakura Verified Youtubers Arrow Gaming Vs Tonde & Ug Ayush (17.55M)

3) Free Fire World’s Best Fastest Player Founder of Headshot & Movement Speed Vs Tonde Gamer (15.85M)

YouTube channel

Tonde Gamer has been around for more than two and a half years, accumulating nearly 5 million subscribers. In terms of uploads, he has surpassed the 1100 mark and has attained over 843.692 million views over the years.

