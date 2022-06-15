How to get new Dragon Rider animation in Free Fire MAX this week

Free Fire MAX has reintroduced the Faded Wheel once again. This event in the battle royale game has a list of items that mobile gamers can claim by spinning the wheel and spending diamonds (in-game currency) in the process.

The Dragon Rider animation and the Feral Electrosaur are two of the most sought-after items in the Faded Wheel this time. Before spinning the wheel, mobile gamers will have to remove two items of their choice from the prize pool of ten items. Here's everything they need to know about the new event and how to maximize their chances of getting the desired items.

Free Fire MAX Faded Wheel event details

Complete list of prizes in the Faded Wheel (Image via Garena)

The Faded Wheel is one of the Luck Royales in Free Fire MAX and is the most recent one that commenced on June 13, 2022. Players have until June 19, 2022, to claim the prizes of their choice.

There are a total of eight spins for one reward each. The accessory is assigned on a random basis. The prices of the spins are given as follows:

1st spin is worth 9 diamonds

2nd spin is worth 19 diamonds

3rd spin is worth 39 diamonds

4th spin is worth 69 diamonds

5th spin is worth 99 diamonds

6th spin is worth 149 diamonds

7th spin is worth 199 diamonds

8th spin is worth 499 diamonds

List of prizes in the Faded Wheel

Here is the complete list of in-game accessories that the Faded Wheel offers:

Dragon Rider

Cube Fragment

VALENTINES Weapon Loot Crate

Pink Dragon

Carved Horns

Fiery Flames

Dawnlit Drago Parachute

Private Eye Weapon Loot Crate

Diamond Royale Voucher (Expires on June 30, 2022)

Feral Electrosaur

How to claim Dragon Rider animation and other rewards via the Faded Wheel

Players will have to remove two items (Image via Garena)

Players will have to follow the steps given below to get their prizes:

Step 1: Mobile gamers must open Free Fire MAX and tap the Luck Royale icon on the left.

Step 2: Players will now have to head over to the Faded Wheel option.

Step 3: Players have to choose two items they'd like to remove and then confirm their elimination from the prize pool.

Step 4: Players can now tap on the Spin option to acquire the accessories mentioned above.

Note: The Dragon Rider animation will most likely be assigned for the final spin, so Free Fire MAX gamers might have to spend a total of 1082 diamonds to claim it.

