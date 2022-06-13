How to get Dragon Rider Animation and Feral Electrasaur Skywing in Free Fire MAX Faded Wheel (India server)

Garena has released yet another Faded Wheel in Free Fire MAX for users on the Indian server. This time around, it includes a new animation and Skywing, which gamers can acquire by spending diamonds.

The Faded Wheel is one of the game's several Luck Royales, which gives users some control over the rewards by allowing them to eliminate two items of their choosing. At the same time, it guarantees a grand prize for a particular number of spins.

Consequently, many players wait for the arrival of new Faded Wheels to fulfill their desires, especially for cosmetics. Read through for a detailed guide about the ongoing Faded Wheel.

New Faded Wheel in Free Fire MAX offers two legendary rewards

The new Faded Wheel featuring the Dragon Rider Animation and Feral Electrasaur Skywing has been incorporated on 13 June 2022 in Free Fire MAX and will be available until 19 June 2022. The items in the prize pool are as follows:

Dragon Rider Animation

1x Cube Fragment

Valentines Weapon Loot Crate

Pink Dragon

Fiery Flames

Feral Electrasaur Skywing

1x Diamond Royale Voucher (30 June 2022)

Private Eye Weapon Loot Crate

Dawnlit Drago Parachute

Carved Horns

Gamers will not receive all the items from the prize pool as they will have to remove two of the undesired ones from it before making the spins.

Furthermore, once a reward is drawn from the pool, it will not be repeated under any circumstances; thus, the cost of every other spin will also increase. According to the rules of the Faded Wheel, the price of spins is set at:

1st spin: 9 diamonds

2nd spin: 19 diamonds

3rd spin: 39 diamonds

4th spin: 69 diamonds

5th spin: 99 diamonds

6th spin: 149 diamonds

7th spin: 199 diamonds

8th spin: 499 diamonds

Thus, this non-repetition is also beneficial for gamers since it will increase the overall cost of acquiring the grand prize of animation along with Skywing.

Steps to accessing the event and spending diamonds to make spins

Users should follow the instructions outlined below to access the event interface in Free Fire MAX and make spins using diamonds:

Step 1: Players must open their accounts within Free Fire MAX and then access the Luck Royale by clicking on the option on the left side of the screen.

Step 2: Gamers should select the Faded Wheel featuring Dragon Rider Animation.

Step 3: Users must tap on the bottom area of the prizes to remove two of them they do not wish to obtain.

Subsequently, players can confirm their selection. However, they should be careful as these cannot be changed.

Step 4: Finally, gamers must spend diamonds to make spins until they have acquired the preferred item.

Users may acquire all eight items in eight spins that will set them back by 1082 diamonds in total. Thus, only those possessing the given number of diamonds can proceed in this event.

