How to get free Finn pet, skin, and action in Free Fire MAX this week (June 14)

Top Up events are one of the many recurring events that Free Fire MAX offers its players. Whenever a new pet is introduced to the battle royale game, it is often offered to players for free via the Top Up event.

Similarly, when the new pet Finn was introduced, players were aware that it could be claimed for free. They can now finally do so by purchasing 100 diamonds (in-game currency) in the battle royale game. Here's a step-by-step guide on how to get the pet.

Latest Top Up event and pet in Free Fire MAX detailed

New pet Finn is being offered for free in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

The latest Free Fire top up event was unveiled two days ago, on June 12, 2022. Players have four more days to claim the Free Fire MAX pet for free.

Thunderstorm pet skin is one of the top up rewards (Image via Garena)

Aside from the pet, the Top Up event is also offering two skins and one emote dedicated to the pet as top up rewards. Here are the details and the number of diamonds necessary to claim them:

To claim Finn, mobile gamers will have to top up 100 diamonds

To claim Pet Skin: Angry Surfer Finn, mobile gamers will have to top up 300 diamonds

To claim Pet Skin: Thunderstorm Finn and Show off emote, mobile gamers will have to top up 500 diamonds

Finn and its abilities

Finn's Dash Splash ability (Image via Garena)

The new pet has an ability called Dash Splash. This ability grants a movement boost of 4% to the user and their teammates whenever a player within 20 meters is knocked down or killed.

At the first level, the ability lasts for two seconds, and at the final level, the ability lasts for five seconds only. The cooldown time of the pet gradually decreases from 120 to 90 seconds.

How to claim the top up rewards for free?

Players can purchase 500 diamonds worth INR 400 to claim all the rewards (Image via Garena)

Step 1: Mobile gamers must open Free Fire MAX and head to the Events section.

Step 2: Under the Events tab, they will have to select “Shark Finn Top Up.”

Step 3: They will then have to tap on the 'Top Up' option right next to the reward they want to obtain.

Step 4: Once the top page opens, players must select the number of diamonds they want to buy.

Step 5: Finally, they will have to make the necessary payment to receive the rewards.

