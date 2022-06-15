How to get new Azure Stormbringer bundle and rare emotes in Free Fire MAX this week

In recent weeks, Garena has relaunched several cosmetics on the Free Fire MAX India server, with the most recent being the Azure Stormbringer and Frost Sabertooth bundle. It is available in the Rampage Wish event, which also features several other unique prizes along with the Mythos Four emote and a fist skin.

The arrival of the Free Fire MAX OB34 update has been particularly fruitful for players looking for new cosmetics. The developers have expanded their options within the store while relaunching the incubator, along with several previous Rampage-themed items through Luck Royale. Also, the event will be available until 21 June 2022.

Azure Stormbringer Bundle and other rare rewards in Free Fire MAX

The new Rampage Wish event is available on the Indian server of Free Fire MAX and allows gamers to get Rampage-themed items from the previous years by spending diamonds. One wish in this event will cost players 20 diamonds, and a pack of 11 (10+1) will set them back by 200 diamonds.

Users will receive items at random from the prize pool. Moreover, the unique prizes will not be repeated once users have acquired them. Hence, they have a higher chance of receiving their desired item.

The items up for grabs are as follows:

Unique Prizes

Azure Stormbringer Bundle

Mythos Fist

Frost Sabertooth Bundle

Mythos Four

Mythos Four Backpack

Final Catastrophe Backpack

Jeep – Stormbringer

Monster Truck – Sabertooth

Fight or Flight

Divine Punishment

The Stormbringer parachute

Catastrophe Bringer

Disease

Bringers’ Pin

Liberi’s Pin

Pet Skin: Apocalypse Fox

The Apocalypse banner

Day of Death banner

Plague and Famine avatar

Infestation avatar

Normal Prizes

Cube Fragment

Diamond Royale Voucher (Expiry by 31 July 2022)

Weapon Royale Voucher (Expiry by 31 July 2022)

Gold Voucher

Cataclysm (M1014) Weapon Loot Crate

Cataclysm (UMP) Weapon Loot Crate

Demolitionist Weapon Loot Crate

Bumblebee Weapon Loot Crate

100x Universal Fragment

50x Memory Fragment (Andrew)

50x Memory Fragment (Kla)

50x Memory Fragment (Wolfrahh)

50x Memory Fragment (Dimitri)

Resupply Map

Summon Airdrop

Pet Food

Guide to obtaining rewards from Rampage Wish in Free Fire MAX

Users may follow the steps given below to collect the rewards via the event:

Step 1: First, players must open the Rampage Wish event interface in Free Fire MAX. For the time being, they can click on the go-to button under the news tab to access it.

Step 2: Once the web-event interface loads up, players can make a wish by spending diamonds.

Step 3: They can continue this process until they have received the bundle and other desired items.

All of the items available during the event are extremely rare and valuable on their own. However, gamers may need to pay hundreds or even thousands of diamonds to acquire the desired rewards.

This is because, in contrast to a few other luck royales and events, players are not assured of a particular set of these within a specific number of wishes. Those with access to vast quantities of diamonds can thus participate in the event.

