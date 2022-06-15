How to get more diamonds for Free Fire MAX OB34 update

Garena Free Fire MAX is a free-to-play Battle Royale game that allows users to acquire an assortment of items using real money. Two modes of transactions in the game are gold and diamonds, which one can use to claim the majority of collectibles in Free Fire and its MAX variant.

Gold is only helpful in the case of certain items that don't boast a higher rarity level. Thus, one can obtain gold in the game by completing tasks, playing matches, signing in daily, and more.

At the same time, diamonds cost real money, allowing players to get rare and legendary prizes.

Garena Free Fire MAX: The best ways to claim more diamonds in the game (OB34 version)

Usually, diamonds can be purchased in bundles and cost a certain amount of money. Like a real currency, diamonds also have a specific exchange rate, so one cannot claim extra diamonds while a top-up is going on.

However, specific methods allow users to get more diamonds at a designated price. These methods in Garena Free Fire MAX are known as membership plans, and readers can learn more about them as follows:

Weekly Membership

One of the two membership plans in Garena's tactical shooter provides benefits for a week. It offers diamonds and additional rewards that are worth a lot in the game. Hence, one can avail themselves of as much as 440% benefits after buying the Weekly Membership for ₹ 159 (price in the Indian region).

At a given price, the benefits of the Weekly Membership include 450 diamonds as login rewards for seven days alongside additional prizes worth 425 diamonds. Furthermore, one can subscribe to the Weekly Membership plan to claim another 100 diamonds in the first week.

Monthly Membership

Unlike the previous plan, the Monthly Membership doesn't have a subscription option but offers significantly higher benefits. As the name suggests, the plan remains active for a month, and players can claim benefits of around 616% for ₹ 799 (the Indian users).

Like Weekly Membership, the monthly plan offers both diamonds and additional rewards. The Monthly Membership includes a total of 2600 diamonds as sign-in rewards during the activation, while the other prizes are worth 3500 diamonds.

However, once the plan ends, users will have to purchase it again for the next month/cycle, like Free Fire MAX's Elite Pass.

Apart from the membership plans, the game doesn't have any other modes to attain extra diamonds in the OB34 update. However, some ways still allow users to claim diamonds for free in Free Fire MAX. Readers can find out more about these methods as follows:

Google Opinion Rewards: Google's survey app allows users to claim free Google Play Balance by answering questions on different topics. One can use the earned Google Play Balance to purchase diamonds in the game.

Google's survey app allows users to claim free Google Play Balance by answering questions on different topics. One can use the earned Google Play Balance to purchase diamonds in the game. GPT apps/websites: Like Google Opinion Rewards, apps and websites, including Easy Rewards, Swagbucks, Poll Pay, etc., grant gift cards after users perform specific tasks. These gift cards further help redeem diamonds.

Like Google Opinion Rewards, apps and websites, including Easy Rewards, Swagbucks, Poll Pay, etc., grant gift cards after users perform specific tasks. These gift cards further help redeem diamonds. Redemption codes: The redemption website of Garena grants several rewards for Free Fire MAX that include free diamonds after players use active redeem codes.

The redemption website of Garena grants several rewards for Free Fire MAX that include free diamonds after players use active redeem codes. Booyah app events: Booyah app's special events also allow users to claim free diamonds.

After players get free diamonds, they can spend them at any in-game collectible of their choice.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far