Free Fire OB34 update patch notes: New M24 gun, character adjustment, rank system optimization, and more

Garena will ship the Free Fire OB34 update today. It is one of the biggest patches so far this year, with tons of new features and changes to ensure a better gameplay experience. It covers all the bases from character adjustments to Rank System Optimization and even several battle royale adjustments.

With the patch notes now available, the players can get a better understanding of what to expect after the update. However, before they can try out the new features, players will have to wait for the maintenance period to conclude.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and gamers from the country should refrain from playing the battle royale title. However, they may continue to play Free Fire MAX, which was not on the list of banned applications.

Free Fire OB34 patch notes: What are some of the significant changes fans should know about?

Rank system optimization

Rank reward upgrades

Time-limited Epic weapon skins for Platinum and Diamond rank in Free Fire as incentives.

Exclusive emotes for players upon reaching Heroic and Master in both the rank modes.

An exclusive outfit in the exchange section of the store for every Free Fire patch.

Season rewards and rank-up rewards are now merged into one and can be earned by playing a specific number of games.

Overall rank system updates

New interface and rank up animation.

Exclusive emblem for the Master rank.

Rank info will be noticeable in the lobby.

BR-Ranked adjustments

Heroic rank will display 1-5 stars.

Daily Challenge will now have three BR-Ranked tasks.

Character reworks

Wolfrahh

Every elimination will add one spectator, and the number of spectators will not reduce.

For each additional spectator, damage taken from headshots reduces by 2/3/4/6/8/10%(max. 20/22/24/26/28/30%).

Damage to enemies by headshots increases by 2/3/4/6/8/10% (max. 20/22/24/26/28/30%).

Dimitri

When self-recovering, gamers can move around and will not lose HP.

D-Bee

When firing while moving, movement speed increases by 10/12/14/16/18/20% instead of 5/7/9/11/13/15%.

Optimization of the movement speed increase when using different types of weapons.

Character adjustments

Alok

Drop the Beat now has separate cooldowns at each level (70/66/62/58/54/50s).

Skyler

Cooldown increased to 85/80/75/70/65/60s from 60/58/55/51/46/40s.

Steffie

Painted Refuge has increased cooldown at 85/80/75/70/65/60s from 115/110/105/100/95/90s.

Chrono

Time Turner will have a higher cooldown at 160/150/140/130/120/110s. It was previously 180/164/150/138/128/120s.

Kenta

Swordsman's Wrath will produce a shield that will block 65% damage instead of the current 50%.

The ability's duration is fixed at five seconds.

Cooldown is now set at 120/110/100/90/80/70s.

Xayne

Players get 120 temporary HP.

Damage to the Gloo Wall and shields set at 100/120/140/160/180/200%.

It will be available for six seconds.

Clu

Duration increased to 5/6/7/8/9/10s.

Cooldown reduced to 75/70/65/60/55/50s.

Wukong

Movement speed is reduced by 10% upon transformation.

Misha

Afterburner increases the driving speed by 2/3/4/6/8/10% instead of 5/6/7/8/11/15/20%.

The damage taken is reduced by 5/6/8/11/15/20% in place of 5/8/12/17/23/30%.

Nairi

30/31/32/33/34/35% increase in damage when using ARs on Gloo Walls

Clash Squad

Map balancing adjustments

Bermuda (Nurek Dam): Adjusted the placement of the containers on one side.

Adjusted the placement of the containers on one side. Kalahari (Santa Catarina): Slightly moved one of the spawn points horizontally so that both sides are equidistant from the ship.

Slightly moved one of the spawn points horizontally so that both sides are equidistant from the ship. Kalahari (Foundation): Removed.

Removed. Alpine (Fusion): Adjusted the two spawn points so that both sides are equidistant from the elevated area.

Armor upgrades

If players own a Lv. 2 Vest, they can upgrade the armor to Lv. 3 using the upgrade button.

Battle Royale

Airdrop enhancements

Light beams for Monster Trucks are now deleted.

Unlooted Airdrops will be signaled using pulsing light beams.

When a gamer is close to a pending Airdrop, a signal will appear on the spot where it will land.

When players have looted an Airdrop, the light will disappear even if some items still remain.

Visual effects of rare loot

Gold: Level I ultimate weapons.

Level I ultimate weapons. Gold+: Level II ultimate weapons, regular Airdrop weapons, Upgrade Chips, Lv. 4 Vest, Lv. 4 Helmet, and FF Coin stacks (>500).

Level II ultimate weapons, regular Airdrop weapons, Upgrade Chips, Lv. 4 Vest, Lv. 4 Helmet, and FF Coin stacks (>500). Red: Level III ultimate weapons and upgraded Airdrop weapons.

Other Battle Royale mode adjustments

Extended Revival Point available duration from 600s to 620s.

Vending Machine item changes: Few items replaced.

Increased Med Kits amount by 15%.

Ground spawn of Gloo Walls is reduced by 10%.

Charge Buster is no longer spawned on the ground and is now available in Airdrops and Airdrop Vending Machines.

Damage outside the safe zone

Damage from the first shrink will increase to three after being outside of the Safe Zone for 170 seconds.

Damage from the second shrink will increase to six after being outside of the Safe Zone for 270 seconds.

Damage from the third shrink will increase from four up to 12 after being outside of the Safe Zone for 360 seconds, while the speed of the increase is reduced.

Damage from the fourth shrink will increase from eight up to 24 after being outside of the Safe Zone for 20 seconds, while the speed of the increase is reduced.

Weapons and weapon balance

New weapon: M24

Base Damage: 88

88 Rate of Fire: 0.8

0.8 Magazine: 15

Weapon adjustments

FAMAS: Range -10%

M14: Damage -3%, range -4%

M4A1-Z: Rate of fire -3%

SCAR: Armor penetration +8%

GROZA: Armor penetration -8%

VSS: Rate of fire -10%

UMP: Minimum damage -15%

Kar98K: Rate of fire -10%

Kar98K-I: Gun switch time 0.4 → 0.6

Treatment Sniper: Overheat cooling speed +8%, magazine +50%

AC80: Rate of fire -10%

M79: Damage -15%, explosion range -10%

Gameplay

Pin function

Pinned locations will be available on the minimap.

Players can use pins even when knocked down.

Teammates will be marked in separate colors.

Visual alerts for gunshots

On-screen indication of firing enemy's location.

Gaming environment

Adjustments tailoring to victims of cheats

No more rank point deductions for players eliminated by cheats. This system is activated when the client detects a cheat. The effects are as follows:

BR-Ranked in Free Fire

If the player's score from the current match is negative, no points will be deducted.

If the player's score from the current match is positive, the calculation of results will be as normal.

CS-Ranked in Free Fire

If the player loses the match to cheat, no Rank Stars and no protection points will be deducted.

If the player wins the current match, the calculation of results will be as normal.

Character Level-up

Gamers can now purchase Memory Fragments with Gold from the Character Level-up interface.

20 Memory Fragments = 250 Gold.

Craftland

Craftland map-editing and mode-editing features are now available in Free Fire after the update.

Isle of Champs

New map scenery in Craftland.

50 x 50 map size available for Isle of Champs.

Interactive Item - Zombie Spawn

New zombie generator now available in Craftland.

Players can configure the number of zombies per wave, wave interval, total number of waves, types of zombies, and their properties.

Interactive Item - Tower

Moco 1 Tower.

Towers cannot be moved once placed.

More map slots

Free map slots increased from one to five.

Current paid map slots will remain.

User experience for creators

Enhanced the procedures of uploading and sharing map designs.

Moved the download, upload, and share features to the main page of Craftland.

FF Craftmate - Beta version

A powerful tool for avid creators in Free Fire.

Combine and fill the blocks to design unique gameplay features and rules.

70+ blocks are available during the initial stage.

Debug tool (FF Craftmate)

A useful tool under FF Craftmate to test your code.

Supports the addition of bots to ally or enemy team.

All triggered incidents are displayed in the run info panel.

Other adjustments

Upgraded in-team and in-room resource downloading in Free Fire.

Optimizations

Enhanced the ease of use of the report system interface.

Honor Score deductions will differ according to ranks.

Upgraded the in-match thumbs-up design.

Upgraded the friend request list.

Gamers can read the detailed patch notes for the Free Fire OB34 update on the game's official website.

