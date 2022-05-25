Free Fire OB34 update patch notes: New M24 gun, character adjustment, rank system optimization, and more

Garena will ship the Free Fire OB34 update today. It is one of the biggest patches so far this year, with tons of new features and changes to ensure a better gameplay experience. It covers all the bases from character adjustments to Rank System Optimization and even several battle royale adjustments.
With the patch notes now available, the players can get a better understanding of what to expect after the update. However, before they can try out the new features, players will have to wait for the maintenance period to conclude.
Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and gamers from the country should refrain from playing the battle royale title. However, they may continue to play Free Fire MAX, which was not on the list of banned applications.
Free Fire OB34 patch notes: What are some of the significant changes fans should know about?
Rank system optimization
Rank reward upgrades
- Time-limited Epic weapon skins for Platinum and Diamond rank in Free Fire as incentives.
- Exclusive emotes for players upon reaching Heroic and Master in both the rank modes.
- An exclusive outfit in the exchange section of the store for every Free Fire patch.
- Season rewards and rank-up rewards are now merged into one and can be earned by playing a specific number of games.
Overall rank system updates
- New interface and rank up animation.
- Exclusive emblem for the Master rank.
- Rank info will be noticeable in the lobby.
BR-Ranked adjustments
- Heroic rank will display 1-5 stars.
- Daily Challenge will now have three BR-Ranked tasks.
Character reworks
Wolfrahh
Every elimination will add one spectator, and the number of spectators will not reduce.
- For each additional spectator, damage taken from headshots reduces by 2/3/4/6/8/10%(max. 20/22/24/26/28/30%).
- Damage to enemies by headshots increases by 2/3/4/6/8/10% (max. 20/22/24/26/28/30%).
Dimitri
When self-recovering, gamers can move around and will not lose HP.
D-Bee
When firing while moving, movement speed increases by 10/12/14/16/18/20% instead of 5/7/9/11/13/15%.
- Optimization of the movement speed increase when using different types of weapons.
Character adjustments
Alok
Drop the Beat now has separate cooldowns at each level (70/66/62/58/54/50s).
Skyler
- Cooldown increased to 85/80/75/70/65/60s from 60/58/55/51/46/40s.
Steffie
- Painted Refuge has increased cooldown at 85/80/75/70/65/60s from 115/110/105/100/95/90s.
Chrono
- Time Turner will have a higher cooldown at 160/150/140/130/120/110s. It was previously 180/164/150/138/128/120s.
Kenta
- Swordsman's Wrath will produce a shield that will block 65% damage instead of the current 50%.
- The ability's duration is fixed at five seconds.
- Cooldown is now set at 120/110/100/90/80/70s.
Xayne
- Players get 120 temporary HP.
- Damage to the Gloo Wall and shields set at 100/120/140/160/180/200%.
- It will be available for six seconds.
Clu
- Duration increased to 5/6/7/8/9/10s.
- Cooldown reduced to 75/70/65/60/55/50s.
Wukong
- Movement speed is reduced by 10% upon transformation.
Misha
- Afterburner increases the driving speed by 2/3/4/6/8/10% instead of 5/6/7/8/11/15/20%.
- The damage taken is reduced by 5/6/8/11/15/20% in place of 5/8/12/17/23/30%.
Nairi
- 30/31/32/33/34/35% increase in damage when using ARs on Gloo Walls
Clash Squad
Map balancing adjustments
- Bermuda (Nurek Dam): Adjusted the placement of the containers on one side.
- Kalahari (Santa Catarina): Slightly moved one of the spawn points horizontally so that both sides are equidistant from the ship.
- Kalahari (Foundation): Removed.
- Alpine (Fusion): Adjusted the two spawn points so that both sides are equidistant from the elevated area.
Armor upgrades
- If players own a Lv. 2 Vest, they can upgrade the armor to Lv. 3 using the upgrade button.
Battle Royale
Airdrop enhancements
Light beams for Monster Trucks are now deleted.
- Unlooted Airdrops will be signaled using pulsing light beams.
- When a gamer is close to a pending Airdrop, a signal will appear on the spot where it will land.
- When players have looted an Airdrop, the light will disappear even if some items still remain.
Visual effects of rare loot
- Gold: Level I ultimate weapons.
- Gold+: Level II ultimate weapons, regular Airdrop weapons, Upgrade Chips, Lv. 4 Vest, Lv. 4 Helmet, and FF Coin stacks (>500).
- Red: Level III ultimate weapons and upgraded Airdrop weapons.
Other Battle Royale mode adjustments
Extended Revival Point available duration from 600s to 620s.
- Vending Machine item changes: Few items replaced.
- Increased Med Kits amount by 15%.
- Ground spawn of Gloo Walls is reduced by 10%.
- Charge Buster is no longer spawned on the ground and is now available in Airdrops and Airdrop Vending Machines.
Damage outside the safe zone
- Damage from the first shrink will increase to three after being outside of the Safe Zone for 170 seconds.
- Damage from the second shrink will increase to six after being outside of the Safe Zone for 270 seconds.
- Damage from the third shrink will increase from four up to 12 after being outside of the Safe Zone for 360 seconds, while the speed of the increase is reduced.
- Damage from the fourth shrink will increase from eight up to 24 after being outside of the Safe Zone for 20 seconds, while the speed of the increase is reduced.
Weapons and weapon balance
New weapon: M24
- Base Damage: 88
- Rate of Fire: 0.8
- Magazine: 15
Weapon adjustments
- FAMAS: Range -10%
- M14: Damage -3%, range -4%
- M4A1-Z: Rate of fire -3%
- SCAR: Armor penetration +8%
- GROZA: Armor penetration -8%
- VSS: Rate of fire -10%
- UMP: Minimum damage -15%
- Kar98K: Rate of fire -10%
- Kar98K-I: Gun switch time 0.4 → 0.6
- Treatment Sniper: Overheat cooling speed +8%, magazine +50%
- AC80: Rate of fire -10%
- M79: Damage -15%, explosion range -10%
Gameplay
Pin function
- Pinned locations will be available on the minimap.
- Players can use pins even when knocked down.
- Teammates will be marked in separate colors.
Visual alerts for gunshots
- On-screen indication of firing enemy's location.
Gaming environment
Adjustments tailoring to victims of cheats
No more rank point deductions for players eliminated by cheats. This system is activated when the client detects a cheat. The effects are as follows:
BR-Ranked in Free Fire
- If the player's score from the current match is negative, no points will be deducted.
- If the player's score from the current match is positive, the calculation of results will be as normal.
CS-Ranked in Free Fire
- If the player loses the match to cheat, no Rank Stars and no protection points will be deducted.
- If the player wins the current match, the calculation of results will be as normal.
Character Level-up
- Gamers can now purchase Memory Fragments with Gold from the Character Level-up interface.
- 20 Memory Fragments = 250 Gold.
Craftland
Craftland map-editing and mode-editing features are now available in Free Fire after the update.
Isle of Champs
- New map scenery in Craftland.
- 50 x 50 map size available for Isle of Champs.
Interactive Item - Zombie Spawn
- New zombie generator now available in Craftland.
- Players can configure the number of zombies per wave, wave interval, total number of waves, types of zombies, and their properties.
Interactive Item - Tower
- Moco 1 Tower.
- Towers cannot be moved once placed.
More map slots
- Free map slots increased from one to five.
- Current paid map slots will remain.
User experience for creators
- Enhanced the procedures of uploading and sharing map designs.
- Moved the download, upload, and share features to the main page of Craftland.
FF Craftmate - Beta version
- A powerful tool for avid creators in Free Fire.
- Combine and fill the blocks to design unique gameplay features and rules.
- 70+ blocks are available during the initial stage.
Debug tool (FF Craftmate)
- A useful tool under FF Craftmate to test your code.
- Supports the addition of bots to ally or enemy team.
- All triggered incidents are displayed in the run info panel.
Other adjustments
- Upgraded in-team and in-room resource downloading in Free Fire.
Optimizations
- Enhanced the ease of use of the report system interface.
- Honor Score deductions will differ according to ranks.
- Upgraded the in-match thumbs-up design.
- Upgraded the friend request list.
Gamers can read the detailed patch notes for the Free Fire OB34 update on the game's official website.