Craftland Room Card in Free Fire: How to get and use for custom games

Free Fire is one of the most popular games on mobile gaming platforms. The game has a huge selection of accessories and in-game items that players can purchase using diamonds.

The battle royale game often comes up with events that offer room cards for free. This time, a new event called “CS Ranked New Season” is offering a Craftland Room Card as a reward.

The event commenced yesterday, 21 January 2022, and will conclude on 23 January 2022. Players only have to play two ranked matches to claim the Craftland Room Card for free.

Steps to recieve a Craftland Room Card in Free Fire

CS Ranked New Season event (Image via Garena)

After playing two matches in Ranked mode, players must follow the steps given below to claim the Craftland Room Card in Free Fire:

Step 1: Tap on the “Calendar” icon after opening the game.

Step 2: Under the "Events" section, tap on “Play CS Rank New Season.”

Step 3: Tap on the Claim option that appears beside the room card icon.

Steps to create a match using Craftland Room Card

Players have to tap on Battle Royale to switch the mode (Image via Garena)

Step 1: Open Free Fire and select the Battle Royale icon.

"Craftland" is present on the bottom left corner of the screen (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Click on the “Craftland” option.

Selection of preferred mode (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Gamers can choose any mode that they wish to play from the options available.

"Create" is present on the bottom left corner of the screen (Image via Garena)

Step 4: When the dialog box consisting of all the details appears, tap on “Create.”

Players have to confirm (Image via Garena)

Step 5: Press “Confirm” to finalise the choice and create the Craftland match.

Craftland Room Card costs 100 diamonds (Image via Garena)

Note: If players want to play more Craftland matches, they will have to head over to the in-game store to buy a Craftland Room Card. The card is worth 100 diamonds and players can find such cards under the "Item" section.

Edited by Saman