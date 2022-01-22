Craftland Room Card in Free Fire: How to get and use for custom games

Free Fire is one of the most popular games on mobile gaming platforms. The game has a huge selection of accessories and in-game items that players can purchase using diamonds.
The battle royale game often comes up with events that offer room cards for free. This time, a new event called “CS Ranked New Season” is offering a Craftland Room Card as a reward.
The event commenced yesterday, 21 January 2022, and will conclude on 23 January 2022. Players only have to play two ranked matches to claim the Craftland Room Card for free.
Steps to recieve a Craftland Room Card in Free Fire
After playing two matches in Ranked mode, players must follow the steps given below to claim the Craftland Room Card in Free Fire:
Step 1: Tap on the “Calendar” icon after opening the game.
Step 2: Under the "Events" section, tap on “Play CS Rank New Season.”
Step 3: Tap on the Claim option that appears beside the room card icon.
Steps to create a match using Craftland Room Card
Step 1: Open Free Fire and select the Battle Royale icon.
Step 2: Click on the “Craftland” option.
Step 3: Gamers can choose any mode that they wish to play from the options available.
Step 4: When the dialog box consisting of all the details appears, tap on “Create.”
Step 5: Press “Confirm” to finalise the choice and create the Craftland match.
Note: If players want to play more Craftland matches, they will have to head over to the in-game store to buy a Craftland Room Card. The card is worth 100 diamonds and players can find such cards under the "Item" section.