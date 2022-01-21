How to get free room cards in Free Fire this week

Many Free Fire players are interested in creating their own custom rooms and playing private matches with their friends. However, to do so, they must first get room cards, which can primarily be obtained through diamonds.

Since not everyone can afford to spend diamonds, they seek alternatives, and events emerge as a viable option.

Recently, a new event called 'Play CS Rank New Season' began, providing players with a free 'Craftland Room Card.'

Steps to obtain free room cards this week in Free Fire

The event was added after the commencement of CS-Ranked Season 11 (Image via Garena)

The event, which started today, will run until 23 January. It was introduced to celebrate the start of the new ranked season of the Clash Squad game mode. Basically, gamers should complete the simple task of playing two matches to get the Craftland Room Card (1 match).

This will be pretty easy to accomplish, and players will be able to complete it within 30 minutes. After doing so, they can proceed with the following steps to redeem the reward:

Step 1: First, users must boot up Garena Free Fire on their devices and press the calendar icon.

Step 2: This will redirect players to the ‘Events’ section, and they must then tap on the ‘Play CS Rank New Season’ section.

Step 3: There will be a ‘Claim’ option beside the Craftland Room Card, which users can click to redeem.

Steps to create a Craftland Room Card in Free Fire

Players should follow the steps mentioned below to utilize the room card they obtain:

Step 1: Players must press the mode-switch option on Free Fire's lobby screen. Next, they must select the ‘Craftland’ option.

Step 2: Gamers can then head over to the ‘Room’ section and click on the ‘Create’ section.

Players can choose the required options and press 'Confirm' (Image via Garena)

Also Read Article Continues below

Step 3: Players can finally choose the required specifics and press ‘Confirm’ to create the room. They can invite their friends and enjoy the match.

Edited by Shaheen Banu