Free Fire Factory Challenge: What it is and how to play it

Free Fire has two main game modes – the Battle Royale mode and the Clash Squad mode. In the former mode, players land in a battleground with 49 others and fight for survival in a 10 minute long match. The Clash Squad mode has 7 rounds where players have to form a squad of four and take down another squad of 4 to emerge as the winner.

Aside from these two modes, players can also enjoy custom-made modes of which Factory Challenge is one.

What is Factory Challenge in Free Fire?

Factory Challenge got its name from the famous place named Factory in the Bermuda map. In this 1 vs 1 game mode, players have to land on top of the Factory and fight for their survival.

The only condition is that they cannot use any firearms and have to rely on their fists or melee weapons for survival. Since fist power is involved, many players choose Kla as the best character suitable for Factory Challenge.

How to play the Factory Challenge?

Players must follow the steps given below:

Players have to tap on Battle Royale yo switch the mode (Image via Garena)

Step 1: Mobile gamers have to open the battle royale game and then tap on the Battle Royale icon.

"Custom" is present on the bottom left corner of the screen (Image via Garena)

Step 2: They will then have to click on the “Custom” option.

"Create" is present on the bottom left corner of the screen (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Players will then have to tap on the “Create” option to create their own Factory Challenge.

Players have to enter details and confirm (Image via Garena)

Step 4: They will then have to enter the essential details of their choice.

Step 5: Once they have done so, they will have to tap on “Confirm”.

Card is worth 100 diamonds (Image via Garena)

Room Cards are given away as rewards quite often via various Free Fire events. If players want to enjoy the game mode immediately, they can purchase one from the in-game store. A Room Card costs 100 diamonds.

Edited by Danyal Arabi