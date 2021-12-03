5 best Free Fire characters for Factory Challenge in December 2021

Factory Challenge in Free Fire is a 1v1 game mode where players can only use their fists and melee weapons to defeat their opponents. They will have to land atop the Factory in Bermuda and fight it out in five-minute matches.

Gamers can pair various Free Fire pets with their characters to perform even better in the Factory Challenge.

Free Fire characters most suitable for Factory Challenge

1) Kla

Kla and his ability (Image via Free Fire)

Even though he is not suitable for other kinds of Free Fire matches, Kla is the most sensible character for the Factory Challenge as he increases fist damage. His ability, Muay Thai, increases fist damage by 100%.

2) K

K and his ability (Image via Free Fire)

K’s Master of All has two modes — Psychology and Jiu-jitsu — that increase maximum EP by 50. The former recovers 3 EP every 2.2 seconds, whereas the latter increases the EP conversion rate by 500%.

3) DJ Alok

DJ Alok and his ability (Image via Free Fire)

DJ Alok’s active ability, Drop the Beat, helps increase movement speed and helps with HP recovery. The movement and sprinting speeds are boosted by 10%, and 5 HP per second is recovered in a span of five seconds.

4) Chrono

Chrono and his ability (Image via Free Fire)

Even though Chrono has become less potent after the OB31 update, he is suitable for the Factory Challenge. He can now block up to 800 damage using his ability, Time Turner.

5) Dimitri

Dimitri and his ability (Image via Free Fire)

Dimitri can be used for recovering health points. His ability, Healing Heartbeat, creates a 3.5 healing zone, where gamers can recover 3 HP per second for ten seconds and self-recover after getting knocked down.

Note: All abilities are at the characters’ minimum level. Players can level up their characters to make them more powerful.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the author’s opinion and is not ranked. Character selection is an individual decision. Prioritizing one over another solely depends on a gamer’s playing style.

