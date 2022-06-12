How to get 3x Weapons Royale vouchers and loot crates in Free Fire MAX Indian server this week

The new Bomb Squad mode can finally be enjoyed by Free Fire MAX gamers. This 5v5 mode takes place on a brand new map called El Pastelo.

To celebrate the new game mode, the battle royale game has introduced a vast range of events. The following events and their date of availability are given as follows:

Bomb Squad New Map – 10 June to 16 June 2022

Daily Check-In Reward – 3 June to 16 June 2022

C4 Exchange Store 1 – 3 June to 16 June 2022

C4 Exchange Store 2 – 10 June to 16 June 2022

Aftermatch Drop – CS/BR/Lone Wolf – 3 June to 16 June 2022

Aftermatch Drop – Bomb Squad Ranked Mode – 10 June to 15 June 2022

11/6 Login Reward – 11 June 2022

Playtime Reward – 11 June to 13 June 2022

Bomb Squad Rank Challenge – 10 June to 14 June 2022

Bomb Squad Rank Defeat Challenge – 13 June to 15 June 2022

Free Fire MAX: Bomb Squad Rank Defeat Challenge

Similar to Rank Defeat, Bomb Squad Rank Challenge is another mission-based event (Image via Garena)

This is one of the mission-based events that Free Fire MAX will introduce tomorrow, 13 June 2022. The event will continue for a span of five days and will eventually conclude on 17 June 2022.

Here are the challenges that mobile gamers will have to complete to win the awards given below:

Kill five enemies in the Bomb Squad Rank Mode – Master of Minds Weapon Loot Crate

Kill ten enemies in the Bomb Squad Rank Mode – Two Master of Minds Weapon Loot Crates

Kill twenty enemies in the Bomb Squad Rank Mode – 3 Weapon Royale Vouchers (expires on 31 July 2022)

The drop rates for the Master of Mind Loot Crate are given below:

Rare items: 3%

Trail card: 97%

How to claim the rewards for free in the battle royale game?

Rewards offered by the Bomb Squad Rank Defeat Challenge (Image via Garena)

Mobile gamers will have to follow the steps given below to claim the above rewards:

Step 1: Players will have to open Free Fire MAX and tap on the Calendar icon.

Step 2: They will then have to tap on the Bomb Squad 5V5 tab and head over to the Rank Defeat Challenge section.

Step 3: If mobile gamers have completed the challenges, they can tap on the yellow Claim button next to the rewards.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far