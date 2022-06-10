Free Fire Bomb Squad Rank Challenge: How to get free weapon loot crates and other rewards

The OB34 update for Free Fire introduced a new 5v5 mode called Bomb Squad, where players had to land on the EL Pastelo map and defeat a squad of five enemies. It was added to the patch notes for fans to know and understand, and finally, this match type arrived in the battle royale game today, 10 June.

To celebrate the new mode, the developers of Free Fire have already introduced quite a few exciting events where mobile gamers can participate. The peak celebrations will occur today since the Bomb Squad mode has finally been released.

Here are all the Bomb Squad events that users can take part in:

Bomb Squad New Map

Daily Check-In Reward

C4 Exchange Store 1

C4 Exchange Store 2

Aftermatch Drop – CS/BR/Lone Wolf

Aftermatch Drop – Bomb Squad Ranked Mode

Bomb Squad Rank Challenge

Bomb Squad Rank Challenge in Free Fire

The Bomb Squad Rank Challenge is a mission-based event (Image via Garena)

The Bomb Squad Rank Challenge commenced today in the battle royale game and will conclude on 14 June. Gamers should take part in missions to win the following rewards:

Win three Bomb Squad Rank Mode matches – 5 C4 Tokens and one Master of Minds Weapon Loot Crate

Win six Bomb Squad Rank Mode matches – 10 C4 Tokens and one Master of Minds Weapon Loot Crate

Win nine Bomb Squad Rank Mode matches – 2 Time Travellers Weapon Loot Crate

The drop rate of the Master of Minds Weapon Loot Crate is:

Rare items: 3%

Trail card: 97%

The drop rate of the Time Travellers Weapon Loot Crate is:

Epic items: 1%

Rare items: 2%

Trail card: 97%

How to claim above rewards in battle royale game

Users can find the Rank Challenge under the Bomb Squad 5V5 tab (Image via Garena)

Step 1: First, players must open Free Fire and tap on the Calendar icon.

Step 2: They will have to head to the Bomb Squad 5v5 tab and tap on the Rank Challenge option.

Step 3: Once they have completed the missions, individuals can on the yellow 'Claim' button beside the prizes to acquire them.

Disclaimer: Since the battle royale game is banned in India, gamers from the country are recommended to play Free Free MAX instead.

