How to get free Katana skin, Weapon loot crates, and vouchers in Free Fire MAX this week

Recently, Free Fire MAX introduced another set of events to celebrate the upcoming Bomb Squad 5v5 mode. Some of the events commenced today, on June 3, 2022. Here is the complete list for the same:

Bomb Squad New Map – 10 June to 16 June 2022

Daily Check-In Reward – 3 June to 16 June 2022

C4 Exchange Store 1 – 3 June to 16 June 2022

C4 Exchange Store 2 – 10 June to 16 June 2022

Aftermatch Drop – CS/BR/Lone Wolf – 3 June to 16 June 2022

Aftermatch Drop – Bomb Squad Ranked Mode – 10 June to 15 June 2022

11/6 Login Reward – 11 June 2022

Playtime Reward – 11 June to 13 June 2022

Bomb Squad Rank Challenge – 10 June to 14 June 2022

Bomb Squad Rank Defeat Challenge – 13 June to 15 June 2022

Before all the events are over on June 16, 2022, players have a lot to look forward to in the game. Here are the details of the C4 Exchange Store 1 rewards that were unveiled today.

Free Fire MAX: Exchange Store – 1

The Exchange Store – 1 has a lot of rewards that players can claim for free in the game. In order to redeem the rewards offered by the battle royale game, players will need C4 tokens.

Methods to collect C4 tokens in the Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

Story continues below ad

C4 tokens can be claimed in any of the following ways in Free Fire MAX:

Two tokens after every Battle Royale and Clash Squad match

One token per Lone Wolf Mode match

From June 10, 2022 onwards, mobile gamers can also collect four C4 tokens per Bomb Squad Rank Mode match.

Note: There is no limit on the number of tokens that mobile gamers can claim in a day.

Here are the rewards that players can claim via the Exchange Store – 1:

Squad Spirit worth 30 C4 tokens

Time Travellers Weapon Loot Crate worth 10 C4 tokens

Weapon Royale Voucher (expires on 30 June 2022) worth 10 C4 tokens

Random Loadout Loot Crate worth 3 C4 tokens

The Exchange Store - 2 event will start after seven days on Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

Story continues below ad

The Exchange Store – 2 event will commence from June 10, 2022 onwards and will offer the following rewards:

Katana – Booyah Day worth 30 C4 tokens

Diamond Royale Voucher (expires on 30 June 2022) worth 10 C4 tokens

How to claim the above rewards

C4 Exchange Store 1 event in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

Players can follow the steps given below to claim the rewards offered by the Exchange Store – 1:

Step 1: Mobile gamers will have to open Free Fire MAX and tap on the Calendar icon.

Step 2: Then they will have to head over to the Bomb Squad 5v5 tab and tap on the Exchange Store – 1 option.

Step 3: If players have gathered enough tokens via the Aftermatch drops, they can utilize it to redeem the mentioned rewards.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far