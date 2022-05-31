5 tips to rank up faster in Free Fire MAX Clash Squad Season 13

Clash Squad is one of the two major modes in Free Fire MAX. In this mode, a round of seven matches takes place between two squads of four players. The winner of the maximum number of matches wins the game.

Season 13 of the Clash Squad mode recently commenced in the battle royale game, and the ranks of the mobile gamers have been reset. To climb back to the top of the tier, mobile gamers can use a few tips and tricks.

Disclaimer: This article is not ranked and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Free Fire MAX: Clash Squad Season 13 tips to climb the ranks faster

Here are some tips and tricks that players can use in Free Fire MAX:

1) Aggressive gameplay over passive

When it comes to the battle of survival till the end, players should mainly choose passive gameplay over aggressive ones. Hence, a passive stance is always recommended for Battle Royale matches.

However, in the case of Clash Squad matches, Free Fire MAX players should always aim to eradicate their enemies as swiftly as possible. In this case, aggressive gameplay should always be encouraged.

2) Determine loadouts beforehand

To use weapons of their choice, mobile gamers must purchase the guns necessary. Hence, deciding the loadout at an early stage reaps benefits.

However, players must be wary of their choices and buy only the weapons they are comfortable with to eliminate their opponent with relative ease. Each squad member must have a gun depending on their preference and playstyle.

3) Usage of utilities

Free Fire MAX often offers gloo wall skins as rewards (Image via Garena)

Aside from guns, there are utilities that players can use to one-up their enemies. Strategizing the tactics beforehand can help to rush in on the opponents.

Gloo wall grenades are one of the most beneficial tactical items that mobile gamers can use to block the damage caused by enemies. They can also use it to distract them and escape if the situation is going downhill.

4) Fixed squad

Playing with known people or friends is way better than playing with strangers. This also ensures that there is less toxicity in a match.

Clash Squad players are encouraged to have a fixed squad so that the communication between gamers is easy-flowing and less obtrusive. Moreover, the gameplay style and trust among teammates will also increase if there is a smooth flow of communication.

5) Proper character-pet combination

Characters that would be suitable for the Clash Squad mode (Image via Sportskeeda)

Free Fire MAX has a wide range of characters, and players should properly utilize them. Similarly, the battle royale game also has pets that mobile gamers can use.

The unique skills of the pets compliment some of the characters offered, and players should make complete utilization of them. Skyler-Waggor, K-Agent Hop, and Wukong-Rockie are some good combinations.

