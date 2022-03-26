5 Free Fire MAX tips to rank up easily in Clash Squad mode (March 2022)

While the BR mode in Free Fire MAX has been very successful, fans cannot deny how important the Clash Squad mode is. It beautifully mixes intense action and fast-paced gameplay to give gamers an enthralling gaming experience.

Fights take place in small areas with a limited arsenal. With the stakes so high, it can get increasingly difficult for players to adapt to this environment and push rank. Nevertheless, by following a few tips, they can achieve victory.

Conquer Clash Squad mode and rank up with ease in Free Fire MAX

5) Choosing right character

Every Free Fire MAX player will have a unique and different playing style. To be successful and push rank in Clash Squad mode, it is necessary for them to select their characters wisely, such that all bases are covered.

Since CS encourages close-combat, users cannot rush into battle with any random character. They will have to work out their game-plan and build a character revolving around it.

4) Prioritize usage of technique

Brute force is never the best way to win when engaging opponents in the Clash Squad mode. Over-reliance on such an act may limit gamers' tactical decision-making, resulting in failure.

They have to be cautious in this environment and rely on their technical skills to outsmart their opponents. Utility items, high ground, and high-IQ plays should be used to win.

3) Most expensive items are not always ideal

Many players tend to get lured and tempted to buy expensive items in CS, thinking it will help them outplay their opponents. But this isn't always true.

Instead of splurging on all the 'glittery items,' users should also consider the low-cost items and those that benefit them directly. For example, characters such as K will significantly benefit from inhalers.

2) Plan each round's loadout

Unlike in BR mode, gamers playing in the Clash Squad mode have to purchase the necessary weapons and gadgets. This has to be done using the cash they've won after each successful elimination or win rather than picking them off the ground.

In lieu of that, players must plan about the gadgets they intend on purchasing. They have to understand which items are needed for themselves and which can benefit the squad as a whole.

1) Have good communication and coordination within team

A vital factor to remember during a CS game is to have proper, streamlined communication. A squad that fails to speak with one another won't make it till the very end of the match.

In addition to communication, users have to function as one cohesive unit. They should call out targets as they see them to ensure that allies are not taken by surprise or ambush.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Ravi Iyer