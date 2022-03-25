7 best Free Fire characters after OB33 update

Following the Free Fire OB33 update, a few characters were buffed. However, most of them remained the same. Despite receiving no changes, they are indeed useful in-game.

While there are many to choose from, a few of them stand out for their amazing combat abilities and practical use. If used correctly by the player, securing Booyahs will be easy.

Note: Sportskeeda does not encourage Indian players to play Free Fire in India since it is banned.

Pick these Free Fire characters to perform better in combat

7) Nikita

Nikita's ability in the game is called Firearms Expert, and rightfully so. This allows the character to reload SMGs 4% faster and enables the last five bullets of the magazine to deal 20% extra damage. Combining these two perks, Nikita becomes the perfect character for run-and-gun style combat.

6) Maro

Maro's ability, Falcon Fervor, gives the character an edge in long-range combat. Players proficient with a sniper rifle or marksman rifle should use this character during the match. With the 5% increase in damage output and 1% bonus damage on marked targets, opponents won't know what hit them.

5) Leon

When it comes to the survival of the fittest in Free Fire, Leon's ability, Buzzer Beater, ensures that the character survives encounters during a match. Every time a player survives a fight, they regenerate 5 HP. This allows them to cut down on the usage of medkits.

4) Miguel

It's unclear how Miguel does it, but his ability, Crazy Slayer, allows the character to gain EP via combat. For every enemy killed in battle, the user will be rewarded with 30 EP. With so much EP being recovered per kill, players will be able to reduce their dependence on healing items.

3) Jota

Jota's ability in Free Fire is one of the most unique in the game. It is called Sustained Raids and enables the character to recover HP by fighting opponents. Every bullet that hits the target heals the character for a small amount. If the target is killed or downed, 10% HP is restored. This makes Jota good for rush gameplay.

2) DJ Alok

DJ Alok is arguably the most popular character in Free Fire. His ability, Drop The Beat, allows the character to support allies by increasing their movement speed by 10%. During the five-second duration of the ability, allies also regenerate 5HP/second. The ability has a fixed cooldown time of 45 seconds.

1) A124

A124's ability, Thrill Of Battle, is the first one in the game that can disable the skills of other opponents for 20 seconds. Once activated, all opponents within an 8-meter radius will be affected by an electromagnetic wave. During this timeframe, they will be unable to use any abilities.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions. The abilities mentioned are at the characters' minimum level.

