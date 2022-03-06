5 best Free Fire pets for healing and damage reduction in Free Fire MAX (March 2022)

The pets in Free Fire MAX also have unique abilities like the characters. Players can use these skills to boost the strength of the characters and perform better in Battle Royale and Clash Squad matches.

Much like characters, specific pets help with healing by recovering EP/HPs and aid them in damage protection. Here are a few of the best ones that players can purchase from the in-game by spending diamonds.

Best pets for healing and damage protection in Free Fire MAX

1) Yeti

Yeti's Frost Fortress ability (Image via Garena)

At the first level, the pet can use its Frost Fortress ability and reduced 15% of damage caused due to explosives. At the final level, the damage is reduced by 30%. Yeti has a cooldown time that gradually reduces from 150 seconds to 90 seconds.

2) Flash

Flash's Steel Shell ability (Image via Garena)

Flash is the latest pet in Free Fire MAX and was available for free via a Top Up event. The special skill of this pet is called Steel Shell and it can reduce the damage taken from behind by 10% to up to a maximum of 25%. This pet also has a cooldown time of 150 seconds at the initial level and 90 seconds at the top level.

3) Moony

Moony's Paranormal Protection ability (Image via Garena)

Moony helps in damage reduction while players are engaged with other work. When mobile gamers are busy using med kits or repairing, this Free Fire MAX pet reduces the damage by 25% at the base level. At the highest level, the rate of damage reduction becomes 35%.

4) Agent Hop

Agent Hop's Bouncing Bonus (Image via Garena)

This Free Fire MAX pet’s unique ability is called Bouncing Bonus. Whenever the safe zone shrinks, players can boost 30 EP at the lowest level and 50 EP at the highest level. Agent Hop is best paired with characters like K and A124 to convert EP to HP.

5) Ottero

Ottero's Double Blubber ability (Image via Garena)

Ottero’s special skill is called Double Blubber and it helps in recovering EP. When mobile gamers use treatment guns and health kits, EP recovered is equivalent to 35% of the HP recovered at the initial level. At the final level, EP becomes 65% of the HP.

Disclaimer: The article is based on the writer's preferences and is not ranked. The choice of pets is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual’s playstyle.

