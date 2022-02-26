5 best Free Fire MAX SMG skins in 2022

Free Fire MAX is an exclusive battle royale title developed by Garena, offering premium quality graphics with great maps and modes. Players can have fantastic in-game survival experiences with real-life inspired weapons and other elements.

The game also has a massive arsenal of weapons for players to eliminate opponents. It includes assault rifles, sniper rifles, SMGs, and shotguns.

SMGs have excellent attributes like fire rate and damage per hit, the best among all the weapons. The developer has also released various attractive skins for these guns in Free Fire MAX.

Some amazing Free Fire MAX SMG skins this year

5) Mr. Nutcracker MP5

The MP5 is one of the deadliest SMGs in the game and is very handy in 1v2 and 1v3 situations. This skin has an eye-catching animation of stars coming out of all sides of the weapon.

In the attributes section, the skin has an improved rate of fire and accuracy. It makes the firearm one of the preferred choices for close-range battles. Players will have to manage the decreased magazine capacity, however.

4) Mechanical MP40

The Mechanical MP40 is another significant SMG skin in Free Fire MAX, with purple bolts-like animation around the weapon. It has an overall purple theme.

Users can equip the skin from the Mechanical Weapon Loot Crate for 40 diamonds. In the attributes section, they get increased damage per hit and range. The only con is that the reload speed gets reduced.

3) Sneaky Clown MP40

The MP40's Sneaky Clown skin is one of the most aesthetically-pleasing gun skins. It has a half-clown face in the center of the weapon. Gamers looking to purchase the skin can buy the MP40 Sneaky Clown Weapon Loot Crate for 40 diamonds.

Upon equipping the skin, the weapon's magazine capacity and reload speed get boosted. However, its range decreases.

2) Thompson- Dragon Mob

The Dragon Mob skin of the Thompson is one of the latest additions to the SMG weapons skin list. It has a red and golden outlook that is very eye-catching. Players can see an animated golden dragon covering the whole body of the weapon.

With the skin, they get an enhanced fire rate and magazine capacity. The reload speed of the weapon slightly reduces, though.

1) Vector- Aquablaze Wrath

The Aquablaze Wrath SMG skin of the Vector is one of the coolest weapon skins in Free Fire MAX. It has an ice and fire theme, with flames and ice fragments coming from the weapon.

In the attributes section, the damage per hit and the range of the gun improve. However, the reload speed gets reduced, which gets covered by the increased hit damage.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer