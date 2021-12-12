5 best Free Fire MAX skins for MP40 in December 2021

Free Fire MAX is a premium version of the famous (Free Fire) battle royale title with improved graphics and other elements. The game offers many weapons for players to defeat opponents and get the booyah reward.

MP40 is one of the most widely used weapons in the game. Developers have also added many skins for the weapon with improved attributes. This article discusses the five best MP40 skins in Free Fire MAX.

Best MP40 skins in Free Fire MAX in December 2021

1) MP40 Sneaky Clown

Sneaky Clown MP40 skin in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

The Sneaky Clown MP40 skin is one of the best weapon skins in Free Fire MAX. The skin has a black overview with golden sticker animation on it.

In the attributes section, the weapon's rate of fire and magazine get buffed and range is nerfed. Players can get the skin permanently by opening the MP40 Sneaky Clown Weapon Loot Crate for 40 diamonds.

2) MP40 New Year

New Year MP40 skin in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

The second MP40 skin that players can get in Free Fire MAX with significant looks is the New Year MP40. It contains specialized kill-feed and colorful animation on it. In attributes, players get increased damage and magazine capacity. However, the accuracy of the weapon is slightly reduced with the skin.

3) MP40 Carnival Carnage

Carnival Carnage MP40 skin in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

Another cool-looking weapon skin of MP40 in Free Fire MAX is Carnival Carnage MP40. It has one of the best outlooks among all MP40 skins with its red and blue theme.

When a player equips the skin, the weapon's damage and accuracy get boosted. The only con is its reduced reload speed. The skin can be obtained from the Carnival Weapon Loot Crate, which costs 40 diamonds.

4) MP40 Mechanical

Mechanical MP40 skin in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

MP40 Mechanical is another great choice for Free Fire MAX players. The skin has purple lightning bolts over it, which look astonishing. The weapon's damage and range increase with the skin. The reload speed is reduced slightly to balance the weapon. A 40 diamond weapon crate is available for the weapon in the store.

5) MP40 Winterlands

Winteralands MP40 skin in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

The fifth skin of MP40 is Winterlands with a red-blue theme. The skin looks awesome and has an enhanced rate of fire. Players have to suffice on a reduced accuracy with the skin.

It is available in the Winterlands loot crate in the store section. Players can purchase one Winterland Weapon Loot Crate for 25 diamonds in Free Fire MAX.

Note: The list is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen