Enter caption Tips to get free rank rewards in Free Fire MAX (Image via Sportskeeda)

Free Fire MAX is an exclusively designed premium battle royale game built for mobile platforms. The game has an intense tier ranking system for players to improve their skills and see how they match up against others. One of Free Fire MAX's attractions is the cosmetics that players can gain by upgrading their tier ranks.

Players can get lots of amazing rewards by upgrading their tier ranks to higher leagues. There are seven major leagues in Free Fire MAX which offer rewards like gold coins and avatars.

How to get free rank rewards in Free Fire MAX

Players will need to push their ranks in solo, duo, or squad servers to get these rewards for free in the title. After that, players will receive rewards like gold coins, rank tokens, and much more. Players can use these gold coins to purchase characters and other items in the game.

Here are the different tiers and free rewards players can achieve in the Free Fire MAX:

Bronze I: Upon reaching the Bronze I tier, players will receive free 1000 Gold Coins.

Bronze II: Upon reaching the Bronze II tier, players will receive free 1000 Gold Coins, 1x Airdrop, 1x Scanner, and 5x Rank Tokens.

Bronze III: Players will receive free 1000 Gold Coins, 1x Bonfire, 1x Resupply Map, and 10x Rank Tokens upon reaching the Bronze III in Free Fire MAX.

Silver I: The free rewards for the Silver I tier are: Silver Banner, 2x Airdrops, 20x Rank Tokens, and 1500 Gold Coins.

Silver II: Upon reaching Silver II-tier in Free Fire MAX, players will receive 1x Airdrop, 2x Resupply Maps, 30x Rank Tokens, and 1500 Gold Coins.

Silver III: The silver tier free rewards are 1x Bonfire, 2x Scanner, 40x Rank Tokens (x40), and 1500 Gold Coins.

Gold I: Players will receive Gold Banner, S18 Gold jacket, Rank Tokens (x50) and 2000 Gold Coins (season reward) as gold tier free rewards.

Gold II: The Gold II free rank rewards are 50% XP Card (3D), Gold Royale Voucher (x1), Rank Tokens (x70), and 2000 gold coins (season reward).

Gold III: Upon reaching the Gold III tier, players will receive Bonfires (x2), Airdrops (x2), Rank Tokens (x90), and 2000 Gold Coins as free rank rewards in Free Fire MAX.

Platinum I: The free rank-up rewards for Platinum I tier are Platinum Banner, 50% XP Card (3D), Rank Tokens (x150), and 2500 Gold Coins.

Platinum II: Upon reaching the Platinum II tier, players will receive Bonfire (1x), Gold Royale Voucher (x2), Rank Tokens (x200), and 2500 Gold Coins.

Platinum III: The Platinum III tier rank rewards are Scanners (x3), airdrops (x2), and Rank Tokens (x250); Season Rewards: 2500 Gold Coins

Platinum IV: Upon reaching the Platinum IV tier, players will get Gold Royale Vouchers (x3), Resupply Maps (x3), and Rank Tokens (x300); Season Rewards: 2500 Gold Coins as free rank rewards.

Diamond I: The Diamond I tier rewards are Diamond Banner, 50% Gold Card (3D), and Rank Tokens (x350); Season Rewards: 3000 Gold Coins.

Diamond II: The Diamond II rank rewards are Bonfires (x3), Fragment Crates (x2), and Rank Tokens (x425); Season Rewards: 3000 Gold Coins.

Diamond III: Upon reaching Diamond III, players will get Resupply Maps (x3), Fragment Crates (x3), and Rank Tokens (x525); Season Rewards: 3000 Gold Coins.

Diamond IV: Diamond IV free rank rewards are Airdrops (x3), Gold Royale Voucher (x3), and Rank Tokens (x625); Season Rewards: 3000 Gold Coins.

Heroic: Heroic is one of the most elite leagues in Free Fire MAX. Players will receive 5000 gold coins and season Heroic Avatar as free rewards in the game.

Grandmaster: Grandmaster is the toughest and highest tier in Free Fire MAX. Players will receive Grandmaster Avatar (60 days) and Grandmaster Banner (60 days).

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Edited by Danyal Arabi