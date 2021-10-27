Top 5 most popular Free Fire MAX emotes and how to get them

Free Fire MAX is the premium version of the famous battle royale title from Garena. One can get the same Free Fire experience with better quality graphics and enhanced features.

Notably, developers have added lots of new and interesting emotes to the game. Players can have a good time interacting with their friends and teammates by using these emotes.

Acquiring 5 of the most iconic Free Fire MAX emotes

5) Challenge On

Challenge On emote in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

Challenge On is one of the popular emotes in Free Fire MAX. This one has some cool dance moves, and the character looks amazing while performing it. Players can use this emote for a cost of 399 diamonds.

The in-game description reads:

"My dance looks funny? Nope. It's all in the music!"

4) Shimmy

Shimmy emote in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

Shimmy is one of the recently added emotes in Free Fire MAX. This one has very comical moves. Players can equip it for a cost of 399 diamonds in the store section.

The in-game description reads:

"Envy me but you can't be me."

3) Dangerous Game

Dangerous Game emote in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

Dangerous Game is a suitable emote for those who like to scare their friends and opponents. The emote has zombie-like moves which look very humorous as well as frightening. It is priced at 399 diamonds in the shop in Free Fire MAX.

The in-game description reads:

"Food!Food!!!"

2) Fancy Hands

Fancy Hands emote in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

Fancy Hands is also a great choice for players looking for popular emotes in Free Fire MAX. Upon using the emote, the character displays stunning moves with his hands. The gestures are very quirky and eye-catching. Players can equip the emote for 399 diamonds.

The in-game description reads:

"Keep watching, you won't get it anyways."

1) Death Glare

Death Glare emote in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

The Death Glare is the most popular emote in Free Fire MAX. Players are always seeking methods to get their hands on this one. Upon using it, the character does a cool-looking backflip. This emote can be bought for 399 diamonds.

The in-game description reads:

"Look me in the eye, I dare you."

These emotes are a blend of flair and creativity. Suffice to say, players will be clamoring after them in no time.

Note: The list is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

