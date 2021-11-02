5 most popular parachute skins in Free Fire Max (November 2021)

Free Fire Max offers a very realistic battle royale gaming experience. A total of 50 players land on an island to eliminate each other and get the Booyah title among other rewards. Players enter a plane and can choose their landing spot on the map.

After that, they have to dive from the plane to reach their desired landing location. Upon reaching the diving limit, players can open their parachutes for a safe landing on the ground. Developers have added lots of colorful parachute skins to the game to enhance the overall gaming experience. Players can get these parachute skins with the help of diamonds, redeem codes, and in-game events.

This article discusses the five most popular parachute skins in Free Fire Max in November 2021.

Most popular parachute skins in Free Fire Max

5) Wings of the Devil Parachute

Wings of the Devil parachute skin (Image via Free Fire Max)

Wings of the Devil parachute is one of the most preferred parachute skins in Free Fire Max. The skin is blood red in color with two black wings imprinted on it and can be purchased by players for 199 diamonds. The in-game description for the parachute reads:

"The gatekeeper of the underworld."

4) Wasteland Frontier Parachute

Wasteland Frontier parachute skin (Image via Free Fire Max)

Wasteland is one of the oldest parachute skins available for players in the game. The most attractive feature of the parachute skin is the large intimidating skull on it. The skin is priced at 199 diamonds in the Free Fire Max store. The in-game description for the parachute reads:

"Dominate what's left of this world."

3) The Maniacs Parachute

Maniacs Parachute skin (Image via Free Fire Max)

The Maniacs Parachute skin is a bright-colored parachute skin. Players can see a spooky image of two jesters on the upper side of the parachute with colorful graffiti. The skin has a white and purple theme to make it look scarier. The in-game description for the parachute reads:

"Join this hysterical fun."

2) Superstar Parachute

Superstar Parachute skin (Image via Free Fire Max)

Superstar Parachute is one of the most elegant-looking parachute skins. The skin has a silver lining that makes it look very eye-catching. Players can get their hands on this skin for 199 diamonds. The in-game description for the parachute reads:

"Scream my name!"

1) Flame Draco Parachute

Flame Draco parachute skin (Image via Free Fire Max)

Flame Draco Parachute is the most sought-after parachute skin in Free Fire Max. The green-colored theme of the skin makes it look much more attractive. There is a dragon image on the parachute spitting out green flames. The in-game description for the parachute reads:

"This beast's remains can be used to forge a formidable weapon."

Note: The list is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

