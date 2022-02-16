5 best Free Fire MAX skins costumes to get with diamonds in February 2022

Free Fire MAX has many amazing items which keep players stuck to the game. The colorful costumes released regularly are one of the most eye-catching features of the game. With advancements in graphics technology, players can equip themselves with even more animated attire in the game.

These costumes are available in bundles, elite passes, and events. Some of these items can be redeemed by completing in-game events, while others can be purchased with diamonds. This article discusses the five best costumes to get with diamonds in Free Fire MAX.

Free Fire MAX skins costumes to get with diamonds

5) Dynastic Warlord

The Dynastic Warlord outfit imitates the look of a king. It is available in the bundle section of the game. Its headgear looks very elite and elegant. The set can be purchased from the store with 899 diamonds.

The in-game description reads:

"Do you dare to challenge me?"

4) Dawnlit Hitman Costume

The Dawnlit Hitman outfit is available in the Diamond Royale section of the game. Players can redeem the skin by doing spins in the Diamond Royale event with the help of diamonds. Players can do a single spin with 60 diamonds and 11 spins with 600 diamonds.

The in-game description reads:

"Glow-in-the-dark dragon."

3) Guardian Angel

The Guardian Angel set is one of the cool-looking outfits in the game. The white and gold theme of the outfit and the angel-like look makes it a perfect purchase. Players can purchase the costume for 499 diamonds.

The in-game description reads:

"No matter what happens, I'll be fighting right by your side."

2) Heart Devil

The Heart Devil is also a compelling choice for players looking to purchase new costumes with diamonds. The costume is available for 499 diamonds in the store. It has animated wings and tails with a red and black outlook.

The in-game description reads:

"Who says a devil can't be cute and evil?"

1) White Eagle

The White Eagle costume is one of the most sought-after outfits in the Free Fire MAX title. The costume comes with an all-white theme with no arm sleeves, making the character look more muscular. The costume hides the helmet and vest and is priced at 899 diamonds in the fashion section of the store.

The in-game description reads:

"Spread the wings and fly to the sky."

Note: The list is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

Edited by Saman