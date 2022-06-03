Free Fire MAX OB34, the latest update to the popular battle royale game, has made several significant changes affecting characters and weapons. The bomb squad and the new map were previewed in the YouTube series The Kelly Show Season 3 Episode 3.

The developers have provided ample details on the release of the new EL Pastelo map and the new 5v5 Rank Mode while also teasing several other events, which has gotten gamers all excited about the upcoming content.

Free Fire MAX Bomb Squad mode release date, free rewards and more

Players have been waiting for the Bomb Squad mode to be included in Free Fire MAX since the OB34 update went live. Their long wait will finally end soon as Garena will release the much-awaited 5v5 ranked Bomb Squad mode, along with the new EL Pastelo map, on 10 June 2022.

As with every other new inclusion in the battle royale title, the developers have lined up a long list of events, with the first ones already kicking off on 3 June 2022. The events and the free rewards in Free Fire MAX are as follows:

Daily Check-In Rewards (3 June to 16 June)

The Daily Check-In Reward will start today (Image via Garena)

The Daily Check-In Rewards will be available in Free Fire MAX starting today, but the exact details for the same are still unknown. However, it will essentially require users to sign in for a number of days to receive multiple items, including 2x Master of Minds Weapon Loot Crate, Gold Royale Voucher, 2x Weapon Royale Voucher, and 2x Diamond Royale Voucher.

C4 Exchange Store 1 (3 June to 16 June)

Squad Spirit is the key rewards (Image via Garena)

In this event, players can exchange their C4 Tokens for many exciting items. Users can get two of these tokens in the CS & BR mode, while one token in the Lone Wolf Mode has no daily limit. Additionally, gamers will get 4x C4 Tokens after every match with no cap once the Bomb Squad Rank mode is out.

The items up for grabs are:

Squad Spirit: 30x C4 Tokens

Time Travellers Weapon Loot Crate: 10x C4 Tokens

Weapon Royale Voucher: 10x C4 Tokens

Random Loadout Loot Crate: 3x C4 Tokens

C4 Exchange Store 2 (10 June to 16 June)

C4 Exchange Store 2 (Image via Garena)

The second store iteration will be available from 10 June until the very end. It features a Katana skin alongside multiple vouchers. The available rewards are as follows:

Katana – Booyah Day: 30x C4 Tokens

1x Diamond Royale Voucher (Expiry Date: 30 June 2022): 10x C4 Tokens

11/6 Login Reward (11 June)

Users will receive 2x Incubator Voucher (Image via Garena)

Login events have always piqued the gamer’s interest, as they are only required to sign in on particular days in Free Fire MAX to acquire rewards. Users can sign in on 11 June 2022 to get a 2x Incubator Voucher (Expiry Date: 30 June 2022).

Playtime Rewards (11 June to 12 June)

Playtime Reward will be available on 11 and 12 June (Image via Garena)

In playtime events, gamers need to play for a specific duration to attain the rewards. The event will be available for two days, and individuals will have to play the battle royale title for an hour to receive them. The items provided to the players include:

Play 30 minutes to receive 2x M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate

Play 60 minutes to receive 1x Bomb Squad Choice Crate

Bomb Squad Rank Challenge (10 June to 13 June)

Bomb Squad Rank Challenge will start on 10 June (Image via Garena)

The developers have not released the exact details of the upcoming Bomb Squad Rank Challenge. However, the reward set will include 2x Master of Minds Weapon Loot Crate, Time Travellers Weapon Loot Crate, and C4 Tokens.

Bomb Squad Rank Defeat Challenge (13 June to 16 June)

Gamers will receive Weapon Royale Voucher from this event (Image via Garena)

Similar to previous events, the developers have not revealed the specifics of this event. The available items will include 2x Master of Minds Weapon Loot Crate and 3x Weapon Royale Voucher.

