Nobru’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, rank, K/D ratio, and monthly income in June 2022

Many exceptional players in the Free Fire community have seen great success in the fields of esports and content creation, with Bruno “Nobru” Goes emerging as one of the most notable of such individuals. The well-known figure is from Brazil, and he represents Fluxo, an organization he co-founded with fellow content creator, Cerol.

Nobru has also established a large following on YouTube, where he has over 13.4 million subscribers. He is known for his gameplay and has been streaming the game for the past few years.

Nobru’s Free Fire MAX ID, rank, and stats

Nobru’s Free Fire MAX ID is 228159683, and his IGN is YT NOBRU FX. He is a member of the FLUXOGAMING guild, whose ID is 2022157533.

The esports athlete is currently ranked Heroic in the Battle Royale mode and Silver III in the Clash Squad mode. These are his stats as of today, 3 June 2022:

Lifetime stats

Nobru's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Nobru has played 5075 solo matches and has remained unbeaten in 767 games, equating to a win rate of 15.11%. He has 20782 kills and 9849 headshots to his name with a K/D ratio of 4.82 and a headshot percentage of 47.39%.

The content creator has also bettered his foes in 412 out of 2803 duo matches, translating to a win rate of 14.69%. With 9239 kills and 3372 headshots, he maintains a K/D ratio of 3.86 and a headshot percentage of 36.50%.

The YouTuber has engaged in 11888 squad games as well and has outperformed his enemies in 2469 matches, upholding a win rate of 20.76%. He has 29660 kills and 9168 headshots with a K/D ratio of 3.15 and a headshot percentage of 30.91%.

Ranked stats

Nobru's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Nobru has featured in 76 solo games in the ongoing season of Free Fire MAX and has won 15 matches, resulting in a win rate of 19.73%. He has 435 kills with a K/D ratio of 7.13 and 296 headshots with a headshot percentage of 68.05%.

He has three victories in 19 matches in the duo mode, maintaining a win rate of 15.78%. In the process, the player has accumulated 75 kills and 48 headshots for a K/D ratio of 4.69 and a headshot percentage of 64.00%.

Bruno has played ten ranked squad games and has 20 kills with a K/D ratio of 2.00. He has 13 headshots for a headshot percentage of 65.00%.

Note: Nobru's Free Fire MAX stats will change as he plays more matches in the game.

Nobru’s monthly income

Nobru's YouTube income (Image via Social Blade)

Nobru’s monthly income from his channel lies between $47.1K and $752.9K. His yearly earnings lie between $564.7K and $9 million (Source: Social Blade)

YouTube channel

Nobru creates Free Fire-related content on a regular basis, and fans love him for his skills and charismatic commentary. There are currently over 259 videos available on his channel, and the most popular video has received over 8.7 million views.

According to Social Blade, he has amassed 188.219 million views and 100 thousand subscribers in the last 30 days alone.

