FF Antaryami’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, rank, K/D ratio, and monthly income in June 2022

Sandeep Panwar, better recognized on YouTube as FF Antaryami, is an Indian content creator known for his work related to Free Fire. He typically produces gameplay-related content and is famous for videos focusing on the Factory Challenge.

His audience has grown over time, and FF Antaryami is now on his way to four million subscribers. As of this writing, he has 3.98 million subscribers and a total of more than 606.969 million views.

Here’s a look at FF Antaryami’s ID and stats in Free Fire MAX.

FF Antaryami’s Free Fire MAX ID, rank, and stats

FF Antaryami’s Free Fire MAX ID is 297537840. He is currently ranked Platinum II in the BR-Ranked mode and Gold II in the CS-Ranked mode.

Lifetime stats

FF Antaryami’s lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

FF Antaryami has played 4014 solo games and has 310 first-place finishes, leading to a win rate of 7.72%. He has bagged 8981 kills and has 3067 headshots, maintaining a K/D ratio of 2.42 and a headshot percentage of 34.15%.

In the duo mode, the player has 508 victories in 6485 matches, ensuring a win rate of 7.83%. With 19695 kills and 5366 headshots, he has a K/D ratio of 3.30 and a headshot percentage of 27.25%.

Finally, the YouTuber has made 12154 appearances in the squad mode and has 2511 wins, translating to a win rate of 20.65%. He has 34957 kills and 9312 headshots with a K/D ratio of 3.63 and a headshot percentage of 26.64%.

Ranked stats

FF Antaryami’s ranked stats (Image via Garena)

FF Antaryami has played four solo games in the current ranked season and has notched 20 kills for a K/D ratio of 5.00. He has 15 headshots, upholding a headshot percentage of 75.00%.

He has participated in 255 duo games and has remained unbeaten in 7 matches, converting to a win rate of 2.74%. He has 609 kills and 240 headshots in the process, maintaining a K/D ratio of 2.46 and a headshot percentage of 39.41%.

Sandeep has also played 37 squad matches and has come out on top on two occasions, resulting in a win rate of 5.40%. He has racked up 86 kills with a K/D ratio of 2.46 and has 31 headshots with a headshot percentage of 36.05%.

Note: FF Antaryami's Free Fire MAX stats will change as he plays more matches in the game.

FF Antaryami’s monthly income

His earnings as per Social Blade (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, FF Antaryami’s monthly income is between $2K and $31.9K. His yearly earnings range between $23.9K and $383K.

YouTube channel

Since beginning his content creation career on YouTube a few years ago, FF Antaryami has consistently uploaded game-related videos. The oldest video on his channel dates back to January 2019, and he has uploaded a total of 670 new videos since.

FF Antaryami also maintains a second channel on YouTube called Gaming With Sandeep. On this channel, he posts videos of various games with a face cam.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and players from the country are advised to avoid the game. The stats and images of FF Antaryami were taken from the MAX version, which wasn’t on the list of banned apps.

