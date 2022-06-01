Raistar’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, rank, K/D ratio, and monthly income in June 2022

Raistar is one of the best-known Free Fire content creators in India, and his skill and aggressive playstyle have inspired a large number of fans and players. He frequently uploads gameplay montages to his channel and has accumulated great numbers.

Over the years, Raistar has managed to amass 6.81 million subscribers on YouTube even though he has uploaded only 35 videos to the platform. In addition, the 2.6 million people following him on Instagram is evidence of the extensive support he receives from his fans.

Raistar’s Free Fire MAX’s Free Fire ID, rank, and stats

Raistar’s Free Fire MAX ID is 12022250. As of this writing, he is ranked Silver II in Battle Royale and Gold II in Clash Squad. These are his in-game stats:

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats of the creator (Image via Garena)

Raistar has featured in 3549 solo games within Free Fire MAX and has 401 first-place finishes, equating to a win rate of 11.29%. He has bagged 10776 kills, with 4686 headshots for a K/D ratio of 3.42 and a headshot percentage of 43.49%.

The streamer has 706 wins in 4497 duo matches, upholding a win rate of 15.69%. With a K/D ratio of 3.79 and a headshot percentage of 36.60%, he has 14379 frags and 5262 headshots.

The content creator has also made 16528 squad appearances for 2760 victories, accruing a win rate of 16.69%. With 54382 eliminations and 26050 headshots, he has a K/D ratio of 3.95 and a headshot percentage of 47.90%.

Ranked stats

He hasn’t played any matches in the current season (Image via Garena)

The online star is yet to engage in ranked games when looking at the current ranked season.

CS Career

Raistar’s stats in Clash Squad (Image via Garena)

The internet sensation has played 3689 games in the Clash Squad mode and has 1932 wins for a win rate of 52.37%. He has 28219 kills at a KDA of 1.81 and has 19963 headshots, maintaining a headshot percentage of 70.74%.

CS Ranked

His stats in the ongoing ranked season (Image via Garena)

Within Clash Squad’s ongoing season, the YouTuber has competed in four matches and has a single win, translating to a win rate of 25.00%. He has bagged 22 kills and 16 headshots, ensuring a KDA of 1.67 and a headshot rate of 72.73%.

Note: Raistar’s Free Fire MAX stats will change as he plays more matches in the game.

Raistar’s monthly income

The monthly earnings of Raistar (Image via Social Blade)

As per Social Blade, Raistar’s monthly income is $410 to $6.6K. Meanwhile, the yearly earnings lie between $4.9K and $78.7K.

YouTube channel

While Raistar has been producing content for several years, his primary channel only contains a few videos. As of this writing, there are over 158.280 million views to his name, with the most-popular video getting 14 million views.

Aside from that, the broadcaster is responsible for operating a few other channels on the Google-owned platform, including Rai Live and Rai Plays.

Note: With Free Fire banned in India, players must avoid playing or downloading the game. The stats and images of Raistar used above were taken from the MAX version, which wasn’t on the list of banned apps.

