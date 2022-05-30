PK Parwez’s Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, stats, rank, and YouTube income in May 2022

PK Parwez is a renowned Indian YouTuber who primarily focuses on the popular battle royale title Garena Free Fire. Along with PK Karan, he co-runs the YouTube channel known as PK GAMERS, and the videos they produce primarily focus on gameplay.

Their channel currently has a total of 3.26 million subscribers and more than 530.46 million views. Here’s a look at PK Parwez’s Free Fire ID and other information like rank and stats.

PK Parwez’s Free Fire ID, rank, and stats

PK Parwez’s Free Fire ID is 305998024. He is ranked Heroic in the Battle Royale mode and Gold II in the Clash Squad mode. These are his in-game stats:

Lifetime stats

PK Parwez’s lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

PK Parwez has appeared in 3518 solo games and has remained unbeaten in 233 matches, translating to a win rate of 6.62%. He has 8530 kills and 2087 headshots for a K/D ratio of 2.60 and a headshot percentage of 24.47%.

He secured 451 wins in 4846 duo matches, resulting in a win rate of 9.30%. In the process, the player has accumulated 15639 kills and 3712 headshots, upholding a K/D ratio of 3.56 and a headshot percentage of 23.74%.

The YouTuber has played 8987 squad games as well and has 1362 first-place finishes, leading to a win rate of 15.15%. With 28822 frags and 6089 headshots, he maintains a K/D ratio of 3.78 and a headshot percentage of 21.13%.

Ranked stats

PK Parwez’s ranked stats (Image via Garena)

PK Parwez has featured in 148 duo matches in Free Fire’s ongoing ranked season and has eight victories, retaining a win rate of 5.40%. He has 379 kills and 121 headshots, with a K/D ratio of 2.71 and a headshot percentage of 31.93%.

The content creator has played 241 squad games and has 19 Booyahs, converting to a win rate of 7.88%. He has bagged 840 kills, alongside 250 headshots, ensuring a K/D ratio of 3.78 and a headshot percentage of 29.76%.

Note: PK Parwez's Free Fire stats will change as he plays more matches in the game.

YouTube income

PK Parwez’s income (Image via Social Blade)

According to the Social Blade website, the monthly income from the PK GAMERS YouTube channel is between $263 and $4.2K. The duo’s yearly earnings are between $3.2K and $50.6K.

YouTube channel

As already mentioned, the popular PK GAMERS channel is run by the duo of Karan (Karan Oraon) and Parwez (Parwez Ahmed). They began posting content around three years ago, with the oldest video on their channel dating back to July 2019.

Since then, they have uploaded more than 960 videos, and the most-watched video features Factory gameplay, with more than 22 million views.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and players must avoid playing or downloading the game on their devices. The stats and images used above were taken from the MAX version, which wasn't on the list of banned apps.

Edited by Siddharth Satish