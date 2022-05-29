TSG Ritik’s Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, stats, rank, and YouTube income in May 2022

Ritik Jain, often known as TSG Ritik among Free Fire fans, is a prominent figure within the Indian community. With TSG Jash (Jash Dhoka), he co-runs the immensely successful YouTube channel TWO SIDE GAMERS, which has a combined total of 10.5 million subscribers.

Other than that, TSG Ritik has his vlog channel called ‘Ritik Jain Vlogs,’ possessing more than 491 thousand subscribers and 20.81 million views. The content creator also has over 850 thousand Instagram followers, demonstrating his widespread renown.

TSG Ritik’s Free Fire ID, rank, and stats

TSG Ritik’s Free Fire ID is 124975352. He is ranked Silver III in Battle Royale and Bronze I in Clash Squad. The stats of the YouTuber are listed below:

Lifetime stats

Ritik's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

TSG Ritik has engaged in 945 solo games and has remained unbeaten in 69, having a win rate of 7.30%. He has 2031 kills, with 605 headshots for a K/D ratio of 2.32 and a headshot percentage of 29.79%.

He has 260 wins out of 2377 participations in duo matches, translating to a win rate of 10.93%. At a K/D ratio of 2.15 and a headshot percentage of 16.20%, the player has 4544 kills and 736 headshots.

Ritik has also played 12632 squad matches and has outclassed his enemies in 2362, retaining a win rate of 18.69%. With 28543 frags and 5768 headshots, he has a K/D ratio of 2.78 and a headshot percentage of 20.21%.

Ranked stats

There are his ranked stats (Image via Garena)

TSG Ritik has competed in one duo match in the current ranked season, killing five enemies for a K/D ratio of 5.00.

Moreover, he has featured in three squad games but has failed to secure a kill or a win.

CS Career

Clash Squad stats of the content creator (Image via Garena)

In the Clash Squad mode, the YouTuber has 857 victories in 1575 matches, equating to a win rate of 54.41%. He has 6364 kills and 1891 headshots for a KDA of 1.38 and a headshot percentage of 29.71%.

CS-Ranked

Ritik hasn't played ranked games in the ongoing Clash Squad season (Image via Garena)

TSG Ritik has not played any Clash Squad matches in the ongoing ranked season of the game mode.

TSG Ritik's Free Fire stats will change as he plays more matches.

YouTube income

Earnings from the TWO SIDE GAMERS channel (Image via Social Blade)

The monthly earnings from the primary TWO SIDE GAMERS YouTube channel are between $13K and $207.9K. On the other hand, the yearly income stands between $155.9K and $2.5 million.

YouTube channel

The duo of Jash and Ritik started posting content on YouTube several years back, with their oldest video dating back to October 2018. They have amassed a total of over 1.78 billion views since then. There are presently more than 1630 uploads on their channel, out of which the most popular one has gained over 13 million views.

As per Social Blade, the TWO SIDE GAMERS channel has gained 200 thousand subscribers and 51.963 million views in the last 30 days.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and players must avoid playing or downloading the game. The stats and images used above were taken from the MAX version that wasn't banned.

