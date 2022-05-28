Romeo Gamer’s Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, Stats, Rank, and YouTube income in May 2022

Yuvraj, often known as Romeo Gamer, is a notable figure in the Free Fire community. The YouTuber hails from India and strives to create fun and engaging videos related to the battle royale title.

He started his career in the world of content creation a few years ago, and since then, he has amassed over 2.41 million subscribers on his primary channel. Moreover, Yuvraj also maintains a second YouTube channel, known as “Romeo Army,” which has 137 thousand subscribers.

Here’s a look at Romeo Gamer’s Free Fire ID and more details.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and players belonging to the country should avoid the game. The stats and images used below are from the MAX version that wasn't banned.

Romeo Gamer’s Free Fire ID and stats

Romeo Gamer’s Free Fire ID is 137719383. The content creator is ranked Heroic in Battle Royale and Platinum IV in Clash Squad. Here is a look at Romeo Gamer’s in-game stats:

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats of the content creator in the battle royale mode (Image via Garena)

Romeo Gamer has made 6050 appearances in the solo matches and has 963 first-place finishes, maintaining a win rate of 15.91%. He has 25522 kills in the solo mode, alongside 9990 headshots at a K/D ratio of 5.02 and a headshot percentage of 39.14%.

When it comes to the duo mode, the player has bettered his foes in 664 of the 4882 matches, giving him a win rate of 13.60%. With 15978 frags and 4406 headshots, he has a K/D ratio of 3.79 and a headshot percentage of 27.58%.

The YouTuber has also played 16716 squad matches and was unbeaten in 5448 of them, retaining a win rate of 32.59%. At a K/D ratio of 4.85 and a headshot percentage of 24.60%, he has 54611 kills and 13432 headshots.

Ranked stats

Romeo Gamer has decent ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Romeo Gamer has played nine solo games in the ongoing ranked season of Free Fire, winning two of them, which gives him a win rate of 22.22%. He has 24 kills and seven headshots to his name, and a K/D ratio and a headshot percentage of 3.43 and 29.17%, respectively.

Meanwhile, the content creator has also played seven duo games and has a single victory, maintaining a win rate of 14.28%. He has 14 kills and seven headshots in the mode with a K/D ratio of 2.33 and a headshot percentage of 50.00%.

Romeo Gamer has participated in 33 squad matches as well and has nine wins, which gives him a win rate of 27.27%. He has garnered 122 kills at a K/D ratio of 5.08 and has 32 headshots with a headshot percentage of 26.23%.

Romeo Gamer’s YouTube income

These are Romeo Gamer's earnings as per Social Blade (Image via Social Blade)

Romeo Gamer’s monthly earnings are between $806 - $12.9K. His yearly income lies in $9.7K - $154.7K. (Source: Social Blade)

YouTube channel

Romeo Gamer has been uploading a wide range of content related to Free Fire. He initially started by streaming the game on his channel, with the oldest stream dating to June 2019. Since then, he has posted over 1080 videos and has garnered more than 164.898 million views.

As per Social Blade, Romeo Gamer’s channel has gained 10 thousand subscribers and 3.223 million views in the last 30 days.

Edited by Mayank Shete