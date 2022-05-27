Colonel’s Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, stats, rank, and YouTube income in May 2022

Dhia Ouhibi (aka Colonel) is a Tunisian YouTuber known for his content based on Garena Free Fire. He has a dedicated following in the game's community due to his great skills and unique playstyle.

He currently has 2.26 million subscribers on YouTube, and his videos have garnered more than 128.57 million views. In addition to this, Colonel streams a variety of other games (such as FIFA) on Nimo TV, where he has amassed a following of more than 5,330.

Here’s a look at Colonel’s Free Fire ID and other details.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and players from the country should avoid downloading or playing the game. The stats and images used below are taken from the MAX version, which wasn't on the list of banned apps.

Colonel’s Free Fire ID and stats

Colonel’s Free Fire ID is 331204078. He is ranked Diamond II in the Battle Royale mode and Silver I in the Clash Squad mode.

Lifetime stats

Colonel’s lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Colonel has appeared in 1704 solo matches and has 161 victories, equating to a win rate of 9.44%. With 3569 kills and 908 headshots, he has a K/D ratio of 2.31 and a headshot percentage of 25.44%.

He has outclassed his enemies in 163 out of 1477 matches in the duo mode, translating to a win rate of 11.03%. In the process, the player has 3392 kills and 785 headshots with a K/D ratio of 2.58 and a headshot percentage of 30.20%.

The YouTuber has competed in 12144 squad games and has remained unbeaten in 1489 matches, retaining a win rate of 12.26%. He has 29465 kills and 9740 headshots with a K/D ratio of 2.77 and a headshot percentage of 33.06%.

Ranked stats

Colonel’s ranked stats (Image via Garena)

In the current season, Colonel has participated in 60 ranked squad matches and has five first-place finishes, resulting in a win rate of 8.33%. He has 144 kills and 111 headshots to his name, upholding a K/D ratio of 2.62 and a headshot percentage of 77.08%.

He is yet to play any ranked solo or duo games.

CS Career

Colonel’s Clash Squad stats (Image via Garena)

Colonel has featured in 3558 games in the Clash Squad mode and has 1707 victories, translating to a win rate of 47.97%. He has accumulated 23188 kills with a KDA of 1.65 and has 14959 headshots with a headshot percentage of 64.51%.

Note: Colonel's stats are subject to change as he plays more matches in Free Fire.

Colonel’s YouTube income

Colonel’s income (Image via Social Blade)

Colonel’s monthly earnings through YouTube lie between $77 and $1.2K. The content creator’s yearly income is stated to be between $927 and $14.8K.

YouTube channel

Gameplay-based videos are popular among Free Fire users, and Colonel has emerged as one of the top YouTubers that focuses on this type of content. He has been posting game-related clips and montages on his channel for the past few years, and the oldest video dates back to January 2020.

There are currently 94 videos on the channel, and the most popular video has more than 17 million views.

