Cerol’s Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, stats, rank, and YouTube income in May 2022

Lucio dos Santos, better known as Cerol, is one of South America’s most prolific Free Fire content creators. The Brazilian YouTuber is known for his engaging videos and streams, and he is also the co-founder of the popular team, Fluxo, which he and Nobru founded in January 2021.

The prominent personality currently has 7.21 million subscribers on his YouTube channel and a following of 8.7 million on his Instagram account. Cerol also uploads content on Booyah, where he has over 3.36 million followers.

The following article takes a look at Cerol’s in-game ID, rank, and more details.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and users from the country should avoid downloading or playing the game. The stats and images used below are taken from the MAX version, which wasn't on the list of banned apps.

Cerol’s Free Fire ID, stats, and rank

Cerol’s Free Fire ID is 1814853268. He is ranked Heroic in the Battle Royale mode and Bronze I in the Clash Squad mode.

The stats of the content creator are listed below:

Lifetime stats

Cerol’s lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Cerol has featured in 1405 solo games in Free Fire and has remained unbeaten in 178 matches, translating to a win rate of 12.66%. He has precisely 8100 kills and 4408 headshots to his name with a K/D ratio of 6.60 and a headshot percentage of 54.42%.

The player has bettered his foes in 88 out of 725 matches in the duo mode, retaining a win rate of 12.13%. With 3987 frags and 2007 headshots, the player maintains a K/D ratio of 6.26 and a headshot percentage of 50.34%.

Cerol has also competed in 5887 squad matches and has come out on top on 1248 occasions, resulting in a win rate of 21.19%. He has notched 21158 kills with a K/D ratio of 4.56 and has 9753 headshots with a headshot percentage of 46.10%.

Ranked stats

Cerol’s ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Cerol has appeared in 28 solo games in the ongoing ranked season and has won eight of them for a win rate of 28.57%. He has bagged 205 kills with a K/D ratio of 10.25 and 105 headshots with a headshot percentage of 51.22%.

The YouTuber has participated in 69 duo matches and has outclassed his enemies in 11 games, resulting in a win rate of 15.94%. He has 489 kills and 274 headshots with a K/D ratio of 8.43 and a headshot percentage of 56.03%.

Cerol has played six squad games but is yet to secure a win. With a K/D ratio of 4.50, he has killed 27 enemies in this mode. He has landed 18 headshots and has upheld a headshot percentage of 66.67%.

Note: Cerol's stats are subject to change as he plays more matches in Free Fire.

Cerol's YouTube income

Cerol’s YouTube income (Image via Social Blade)

The monthly income of Cerol from his channel is in the range of $1.1K and $17.5K. His yearly earnings lie between $13.1K and $210.1K. (Source: Social Blade)

YouTube channel

Cerol began creating content a few years ago, originally uploading videos related to Rucoy Online. Later, he moved to Garena Free Fire and saw his numbers skyrocket. His channel now contains 742 videos, the most popular of which has 7.2 million views.

According to Social Blade, Cerol's channel has garnered 10 thousand subscribers and 4.378 million views in the last 30 days alone.

