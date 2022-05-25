Desi Gamers’ Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, stats, rank, and YouTube income in May 2022

Amit Sharma (aka Amitbhai) is a notable figure in the Indian Free Fire space, and he runs the well-known YouTube channel Desi Gamers. The content creator has managed to accumulate a sizable following, and he regularly uploads a variety of videos that discuss gameplay, events, and challenges.

Amit currently has 12.9 million subscribers on the Desi Gamers channel and also has 2.5 million followers on his Instagram handle.

Note: Due to the ban on Free Fire in India, users from the country should avoid downloading or playing the game on their devices. The stats and images used below are taken from the MAX version, which wasn't on the list of banned apps.

Desi Gamers’ Free Fire ID, rank, and stats

Desi Gamers’ Free Fire ID is 206746194. The YouTuber is ranked Gold III in the Battle Royale mode and Master in the Clash Squad mode.

Here are his in-game stats as of today, 25 May 2022:

Lifetime stats

Desi Gamers' lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Desi Gamers has made 3884 appearances in the solo mode and has 327 victories, translating to a win rate of 8.41%. With 9159 kills and 2328 headshots, he maintains a K/D ratio of 2.57 and a headshot percentage of 25.42%.

He has bettered his foes in 829 out of 5009 duo matches, with a win rate of 16.55%. In the process, the player has 13714 kills and 2780 headshots for a K/D ratio of 3.28 and a headshot percentage of 20.27%.

The popular personality has also played 9333 squad matches and has 2557 first-place finishes, converting to a win rate of 27.39%. He has 25392 kills with a K/D ratio of 3.75 and 5025 headshots with a headshot percentage of 19.79%.

Ranked stats

Desi Gamers' ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Amitbhai is yet to play any ranked games in the Battle Royale mode in Free Fire’s ongoing season.

CS Career

Desi Gamers' Clash Squad Career stats (Image via Garena)

Desi Gamers has played 2593 games in the Clash Squad mode and has 1562 wins, converting to a win rate of 60.24%. With a KDA of 1.74 and a headshot rate of 38.08%, he has 14536 kills and 5535 headshots.

CS Ranked

Desi Gamers' Clash Squad ranked stats (Image via Garena)

The YouTuber has engaged in 135 ranked games in the current season of Clash Squad and has 105 Booyahs, upholding a win rate of 77.78%. He has notched 480 kills and accumulated 195 headshots for a KDA of 2.57 and a headshot percentage of 40.63%.

Note: Desi Gamers' stats are subject to change as he plays more matches in Free Fire.

Desi Gamers’ YouTube income

These are Desi Gamers' incomes as per Social Blade (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, Desi Gamers’ monthly YouTube income lies between $7.5K and $120.7K. On the other hand, the website also estimates his yearly earnings to lie between $90.5K and $1.4 million.

YouTube channel

Desi Gamers began publishing content on YouTube a few years ago, and the oldest video related on his channel dates to October 2018. Since then, he has uploaded over 1180 videos, which have received more than 1.87 billion views.

He also runs four other channels on the platform: Desi Army, Desi Gamers Esports, Amit Sharma, and DG Shorts.

