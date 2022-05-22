Telugu Gaming’s Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, Stats, Rank, and YouTube income in May 2022

Dhanunjay, often known as Dhanu Dino, is a well-known figure in the Indian Free Fire community who manages the popular Telugu Gaming FF YouTube channel. As the name suggests, he generates Telugu-language content linked to the game, and the fans truly adore the great videos he has made over the years.

The content creator currently has 1.71 million subscribers and 241.92 million views to his name. On the other hand, his second channel has 375 thousand subscribers and 19.26 million views.

Telugu Gaming’s Free Fire ID, Rank, and Stats

Telugu Gaming’s Free Fire ID is 48388225. He is ranked Platinum I in Battle Royale and Diamond IV in Clash Squad.

Lifetime stats

These are the content creator's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Telugu Gaming has played 1775 solo games and has outclassed its opponents in 150, equating to a win percentage of 8.45%. He has 4333 kills in the mode at a K/D ratio of 2.67.

Coming to the duo matches, he has made 2966 appearances and 389 first-place finishes, with a win ratio of 13.11%. With a K/D ratio of 2.81, the player has 7250 frags.

The YouTuber has also remained unbeaten in 4675 of the 25474 squad matches, which comes down to a win rate of 18.35%. In the process, he has 80067 kills for a K/D ratio of 3.85.

Ranked stats

He has decent ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Dhanu Dino has competed in seven solo matches in the ongoing Free Fire ranked season and has secured two wins, possessing a win ratio of 28.57%. At a K/D ratio of 11.80, he has 59 frags.

Telugu Gaming has participated in one duo game as well.

The content creator has featured in 196 squad matches and has seven Booyahs, translating to a win percentage of 3.57%. He has 616 kills, maintaining a K/D ratio of 3.26.

Note: Telugu Gaming’s stats are subject to change as he plays more matches in Free Fire.

Telugu Gaming’s YouTube income

Here is Telugu Gaming FF's YouTube income (Image via Social Blade)

The monthly YouTube income of Telugu Gaming is between $1.9K and $31K. Meanwhile, his yearly earnings lie in $23.3K and $372.4K.

YouTube channel

Telugu Gaming FF is run by Dhanunjay, who has been uploading game-related content regularly. The YouTuber has produced roughly 590 videos since he began his journey a few years ago, with the most popular receiving 6.1 million views.

According to Social Blade, he has acquired 30k subscribers and 7.757 million views in the last 30 days.

Note: Due to the ban on the game in India, users from the country should avoid downloading or playing it on their devices.

Edited by Srijan Sen