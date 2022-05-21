Insta Gamer’s Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, stats, rank, real name, and YouTube income in May 2022

Sarat, who the Free Fire community commonly recognizes as Insta Gamer, is one of the most popular content creators. The Malayali YouTuber has consistently produced videos connected to the game throughout the previous several years in Malayalam, and he has garnered great numbers to his name.

At the moment, he possesses 1.57 million subscribers on his primary channel. Sarat also runs two other channels, INSTAGAMER Live and INSTAGAMER SHORTS.

Insta Gamer’s Free Fire ID, Rank, and Stats

Insta Gamer’s Free Fire ID is 197218153. He is ranked Platinum in Battle Royale and Heroic in Clash Squad. These are his in-game stats:

Lifetime stats

He has maintained good lifetime stats in the battle royale (Image via Garena)

Insta Gamer has played 1835 solo games and has 124 wins, equating to a win rate of 6.75%. With 2938 kills and 1111 headshots, he has a K/D ratio of 1.72 and a headshot ratio of 37.81%.

The internet star has made 2235 duo appearances and has 320 victories for a win percentage of 14.61%. At a K/D ratio of 2.56 and a headshot rate of 25.18%, he has 4904 frags and 1235 headshots.

The YouTuber has also competed in 15727 squad games and has remained unbeaten in 3451, retaining a win ratio of 21.94%. There are 40246 eliminations to his name, with 40426 headshots, upholding a K/D ratio of 3.28 and a headshot percentage of 26.22%.

Ranked stats

Insta Gamer is yet to play ranked games (Image via Garena)

In the ongoing season, Sarat has not played any ranked games.

CS Career

His Clash Squad stats (Image via Garena)

The content creator has featured in 3810 Clash Squad matches and has 2351 wins for a win rate of 61.71%. He has secured 19834 kills and 6859 headshots, maintaining a KDA of 1.89 and a headshot rate of 34.58%.

Note: Insta Gamer’s stats are subject to change as he plays more matches in Free Fire.

Insta Gamer’s YouTube income

Insta Gamer’s YouTube income (Image via Social Blade)

Insta Gamer’s monthly and yearly earnings via his YouTube channel are between $413 to $6.6K and $5K to $79.4K.

YouTube channel

Sarat started creating content on YouTube back in 2019, and the oldest video on his channel is a gameplay highlight dating to August 2019. Since then, he has had around 1580 uploads and has garnered more than 182.567 million views.

Additionally, as per Social Blade, he has gained 10 thousand subscribers and 1.654 million views in the last 30 days.

Note: Due to the ban on Free Fire in India, users from the country should avoid downloading or playing it on their devices.

Edited by Ravi Iyer