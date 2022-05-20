BlackPink Gaming’s Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, stats, rank, real name, and YouTube income in May 2022

Diya Hazarika (also known as Miss Diya) is among the most popular female Free Fire content creators in India, and she is responsible for the renowned BlackPink Gaming YouTube channel. She streams the game on a regular basis and also posts a variety of videos, including challenges and gameplay highlights.

Her current subscriber and view counts stand at 1.21 million and 84.26 million, respectively. Diya’s second channel, Miss Diya Live, has over 33.1 thousand subscribers.

Note: As a result of the ban on Free Fire in India, users from the country should avoid downloading or playing it on their devices.

BlackPink Gaming’s Free Fire ID, rank, and stats

BlackPink Gaming’s Free Fire ID is 558477413. She is currently ranked Silver II in the Battle Royale mode and Diamond IV in the Clash Squad mode. Her stats are listed below:

Lifetime stats

BlackPink Gaming’s lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

BlackPink Gaming has played 6186 solo games and has 645 victories, translating to a win rate of 10.42%. With 13292 kills and 2865 headshots, she has a K/D ratio of 2.40 and a headshot percentage of 21.55%.

She has participated in 11568 duo games and has bettered her foes in 2004 matches, equating to a win rate of 17.32%. The YouTuber has secured 29307 frags and 5715 headshots, maintaining a K/D ratio of 3.06 and a headshot percentage of 19.50%.

The content creator has additionally remained unbeaten in 2703 out of 11852 squad matches, retaining a win rate of 22.80%. She has 30574 kills with a K/D ratio of 3.34 and 5421 headshots with a headshot percentage of 17.73%.

Ranked stats

BlackPink Gaming’s ranked stats (Image via Garena)

BlackPink Gaming hasn’t played ranked games in the ongoing season of Garena Free Fire.

CS Career

BlackPink Gaming’s Clash Squad stats (Image via Garena)

Miss Diya has appeared in 1883 Clash Squad matches and has 1163 wins, equating to a win rate of 61.76%. With a KDA of 1.92 and a headshot percentage of 51.64%, she has 9539 kills and 4926 headshots.

Note: BlackPink Gaming's stats are subject to change as she plays more matches in the game.

BlackPink Gaming’s YouTube income

BlackPink Gaming's YouTube income (Image via Social Blade)

BlackPink Gaming’s monthly and yearly YouTube income lies between $135 - $2.2K and $1.6K - $25.9K, respectively. (Source: Social Blade)

YouTube channel

Diya has consistently released game-related content over the past few years. Since beginning her journey in 2019, she has uploaded over 800 videos to her YouTube channel. Her most popular video is a match against Ajjubhai, which has 7.8 million views.

According to Social Blade, her channel has garnered a total of over 540.544 thousand views in the last 30 days alone.

Edited by Siddharth Satish