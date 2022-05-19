Gyan Gaming’s Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, stats, rank, real name, and YouTube income in May 2022

Sujan Mistri, aka Gyan Sujan, is an Indian Free Fire content creator running the Gyan Gaming YouTube channel. His videos about the game focus on a variety of aspects, such as gameplay, events, and other original content. He also frequently streams the battle royale title.

His channel currently has 14.1 million subscribers and over 2.011 billion views. Here’s a look at Gyan Gaming’s Free Fire ID and more details.

Note: Due to a ban on Free Fire in India, users from the country should avoid downloading or playing it on their devices.

Gyan Gaming’s Free Fire ID, Rank, and Stats

Gyan Gaming’s Free Fire ID is 70393167. He is ranked Silver III in the Battle Royale mode and Heroic in the Clash Squad mode. These are his in-game stats as of today:

Lifetime stats

Gyan Gaming’s lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Gyan Gaming has competed in 1448 solo games and has remained unbeaten in 159 matches, retaining a win rate of around 10.98%. With 2381 kills and 736 headshots, he has a K/D ratio of 1.85 and a headshot percentage of 30.91%.

The YouTuber has bettered his foes in 510 of 2235 duo matches, translating to a win rate of approximately 22.81%. He has secured 6107 frags and 1566 headshots, upholding a K/D ratio of 3.54 and a headshot percentage of 25.64%.

Sujan has participated in 19162 squad games as well and has been victorious on 6836 occasions, equating to a win rate of 35.67%. He has 68822 kills and 19846 headshots, maintaining a K/D ratio of 5.58 and a headshot percentage of 28.84%.

Ranked stats

Gyan Gaming’s ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Gyan Gaming has featured in one ranked squad match in the ongoing season but has failed to secure a win or a kill.

He is yet to play any ranked solo or duo games.

CS Career

Gyan Gaming's Clash Squad stats (Image via Garena)

Gyan Sujan has played 1461 games in the Clash Squad mode and has 747 wins for a win rate of 51.13%. He has bagged 6833 kills with a KDA of 1.27 and has 2848 headshots with a headshot percentage of 41.68%.

Note: Gyan Gaming's stats are subject to change as he plays more matches in the game.

Gyan Gaming’s YouTube income

Gyan Gaming’s YouTube income (Image via Garena)

Gyan Gaming’s monthly and yearly earnings through his YouTube channel lie between $5.2K - $83.6K and $62.7K - $1 million, respectively.

YouTube channel

Gyan Gaming began his career as a content creator by uploading videos and streaming games such as Clash of Clans on YouTube. He later switched to Garena Free Fire and has had remarkable success. His channel currently has 2385 videos, and the most-watched video has 27 million views.

According to Social Blade, he has gained 100 thousand subscribers and 20.912 million views in the last 30 days alone.

Edited by Siddharth Satish