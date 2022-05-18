GW Manish’s Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, stats, rank, real name, and YouTube income in May 2022

Manish Dewangan, better known by the name of his channel GW Manish, is a renowned YouTuber from India who is best known for creating videos based on the popular battle royale game Garena Free Fire. His content is primarily informative, and he offers a great deal of information to the community regarding a wide range of topics.

GW Manish currently boasts an enormous subscriber count of 3.79 million, alongside over 783.651 million views on his primary channel. He also has close to 200 thousand Instagram followers.

Note: Due to Free Fire's ban in India, users from the country should avoid downloading or playing it on their devices.

GW Manish’s Free Fire ID and stats

GW Manish’s Free Fire ID is 663844446. He is currently ranked Gold III in the Battle Royale mode and Gold IV in the Clash Squad mode.

These are the content creator’s stats as of today:

Lifetime stats

GW Manish’s lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

GW Manish has participated in 1389 solo games and has remained unbeaten in 64 matches, translating to a win rate of 4.60%. With 2221 kills and 378 headshots, he has a K/D ratio of 1.68 and a headshot percentage of 17.02%.

In the duo mode, the player has bettered his foes in 391 out of 4220 matches, equating to a win rate of 9.26%. He has accumulated 9247 kills and1500 headshots, maintaining a K/D ratio of 2.41 and a headshot percentage of 16.22%.

The content creator has featured in 4991 squad games and has 690 first-place finishes, upholding a win rate of 13.82%. He has bagged 11600 kills and 1961 headshots for a K/D ratio of 2.70 and a headshot percentage of 16.91%.

Ranked stats

GW Manish’s ranked stats (Image via Garena)

GW Manish has played two ranked squad matches in Free Fire’s ongoing ranked season and has secured a win in one of them for a win rate of 50.00%. He has two kills with one headshot for a K/D ratio of 2.00 and a headshot percentage of 50.00%.

Disclaimer: GW Manish's stats are subject to change as he plays more matches in the game.

GW Manish’s YouTube income

GW Manish’s YouTube income (Image via Social Blade)

GW Manish’s monthly earnings are estimated to lie between $10.2K and $162.8K, and his yearly income lies in the range of $122.1K and $2 million. (Source: Social Blade)

YouTube channel

GW Manish began posting game-related content a few years ago, and he uploaded the oldest video on his channel back in November 2019

As per Social Blade, he has gained 200 thousand subscribers and over 40.701 million views in the last 30 days alone.

Manish also runs some other channels on YouTube, including GW ARMY, GW MANISH VLOGS, and WITH MANISH.

Edited by Siddharth Satish