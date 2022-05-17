Sudip Sarkar’s Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, stats, rank, and YouTube income in May 2022

Sudip Sarkar is one of the countless players who have established themselves as content creators on platforms like YouTube, thanks to the increasing popularity of Free Fire in India. He has consistently released engaging videos on his channel over the past few years, and his growth as a content creator is undeniable.

Sudip Sarkar currently possesses 1.37 million subscribers to his name. In addition, the overall number of views on his videos has crossed 84.48 million.

The following is a look at his Free Fire ID and other details.

Sudip Sarkar’s Free Fire ID, rank, and more details

Sudip Sarkar’s Free Fire ID is 97653930. He is currently ranked Heroic in the Battle Royale mode and Grandmaster in the Clash Squad mode.

These are his stats at the time of writing:

Lifetime stats

Sudip Sarkar's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Sudip Sarkar has played 1411 solo games and has remained unbeaten in 121 matches, translating to a win rate of 8.57%. In the process, he has bagged 3503 kills with a K/D ratio of 2.72.

The player has also competed in 1552 duo matches and has outclassed his enemies in 226 games, resulting in a win rate of 14.56%. He has 4298 frags and a K/D ratio of 3.24.

Apart from this, the YouTuber has made 36611 appearances in squad games and has won 11174 of them, maintaining a win rate of 30.52%. He has 138848 kills and a K/D ratio of 5.46.

Ranked stats

Sudip Sarkar's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

In Free Fire’s ongoing ranked season, Sudip Sarkar has featured in five solo matches, killing three enemies with a K/D ratio of 0.60.

The content creator has participated in three duo games and has secured a win in a single match for a win rate of 33.33%. With a K/D ratio of 18.00, he has 36 kills.

Sudip Sarkar has played 180 squad matches and has 52 victories, translating to a win rate of 28.88%. He has accumulated 693 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 5.41.

Disclaimer: Sudip Sarkar's stats are subject to change as he plays more matches in the game.

Sudip Sarkar’s YouTube income

Sudip Sarkar's income (Image via Social Blade)

Sudip Sarkar’s monthly YouTube income lies between $53 and $848. Meanwhile, his yearly earnings lie within the range of $636 and $10.2K. (Source: Social Blade)

YouTube channel and rank

Sudip Sarkar began making videos a few years ago, and the oldest video on his channel is a killing montage from July 2019. Throughout this time period, he has put in a lot of effort to offer content to his fans, and there are currently 509 uploads on his channel.

As per the Social Blade website, Sudip Sarkar's channel is ranked 724th in the country.

Note: Due to the game's ban in India, users from the country should avoid downloading or playing it on their devices.

Edited by Siddharth Satish