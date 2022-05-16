Saroj Gamer’s Free Fire ID, stats, real name, country and more revealed

Saroj, who is well known in the Free Fire community as Saroj Gamer, is a fast-growing Indian content creator. He runs the YouTube channel “FREE FIRE - SAROJ GAMER” and broadcasts a wide range of distinct in-game content.

As of writing this article, he has 1.83 million subscribers, which puts him well on his way to reaching the milestone of 2 million. In addition to this, the total number of views on his videos currently stands at over 347.552 million.

The article below will take a look at Saroj Gamer's in-game ID and other information.

Note: With the Free Fire ban in India, users from the country should avoid downloading or playing the game on their devices.

Saroj Gamer’s Free Fire ID and other details

Saroj Gamer’s Free Fire ID is 1102578002, and here are his in-game stats:

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Saroj Gamer has competed in 14,743 solo matches and has outclassed his enemies in 726 of them, leading to a win rate of 4.92%. He has bagged 44,881 kills, alongside 19,400 headshots, maintaining a healthy K/D ratio of 3.20 and a headshot percentage of 43.23%.

In duo matches, the content creator has bettered his foes in 114 of his 5217 appearances, equating to a win percentage of 2.18%. There are 14,953 kills and 6870 headshots to his name for a K/D ratio of 2.93 and a headshot ratio of 45.94%.

The YouTuber has also featured in 3049 squad games and has remained unbeaten in 364, retaining a win ratio of 11.93%. At a K/D ratio of 3.34 and a headshot rate of 26.42%, he has 8962 kills and 2368 headshots.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Interestingly, Saroj Gamer hasn’t played any ranked games in Free Fire’s current season.

CS Career

CS Career (Image via Garena)

In the Clash Squad mode of the game, Saroj Gamer has participated in 1341 games and has 891 wins for a win percentage of 66.44%. With 7355 kills and 2077 headshots, he has a KDA of 2.49 and a headshot rate of 28.24%.

Disclaimer: Saroj Gamer's stats are subject to change as he plays more matches in the game.

Saroj Gamer’s YouTube income

Saroj Gamer's YouTube income and more details (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, Saroj Gamer’s monthly earnings from his YouTube channel is between $399 to $6.4K. Meanwhile, his yearly income is mentioned in the range of $4.8K and $76.7K.

YouTube channel

Saroj Gamer has consistently been publishing entertaining content on YouTube, with most of his videos focusing on the popular Factory Challenge and its variants, such as fistfights and others. He has made over 928 uploads over the years, and his view count has increased by over 1.598 million in the last 30 days.

With over 33 million views, the most-watched video on Saroj Gamer’s channel is a Factory Roof challenge using the Chrono character.

