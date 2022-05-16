Daddy Calling's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, stats, rank, YouTube income, and more (May 2022)

Rohit Dhotre Patil, aka Daddy Calling, is a well-known figure in the Indian Free Fire community, and he has amassed a significant following over the years. His high-level profile, combined with his excellent in-game skills and stats, are the primary reasons behind his popularity.

The Maharashtra-based YouTuber currently has 1.33 million subscribers and 89.778 million views. He also has over 21,000 members on his Discord server and 72 thousand followers on Instagram.

The following section looks at Daddy Calling's Free Fire ID and more details.

Daddy Calling's Free Fire ID and stats

Daddy Calling's Free Fire ID is 194095234, and he is ranked Master in both the Battle Royale and Clash Squad modes.

These are his in-game stats:

Lifetime stats

Daddy Calling's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Daddy Calling has played 1664 solo games and has 558 victories, leading to a win rate of 33.53%. He has 6181 kills and 1478 headshots to his name, with a K/D ratio of 5.59 and a headshot percentage of 23.91%.

He has featured in 1686 matches in the duo mode and has remained unbeaten in 338 games, translating to a win rate of 20.04%. With a K/D ratio of 3.12 and a headshot percentage of 22.81%, he has 4209 frags and 960 headshots.

Rohit has also participated in 17794 squad games and has outclassed his enemies in 5380 matches, retaining a win rate of 32.76%. He has 53572 kills and 10385 headshots, upholding a K/D ratio of 4.32 and a headshot percentage of 19.39%.

Ranked stats

Daddy Calling's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

In the ongoing ranked season, Daddy Calling has competed in 201 squad matches and has 86 victories, equating to a win rate of 42.78%. He has 997 kills with 234 headshots, maintaining a K/D ratio of 8.67 and a headshot percentage of 23.47%.

Apart from that, the YouTuber is yet to participate in any other modes.

Disclaimer: Daddy Calling's stats are subject to change as he plays more matches in the game.

Daddy Calling's YouTube income

Daddy Calling's YouTube income (Image via Social Blade)

Daddy Calling's monthly YouTube income is in the range of $437 and $7K. Meanwhile, the yearly earnings are between $5.2K and $83.9K.

YouTube channel

Daddy Calling has consistently released game-related videos since beginning his journey in content creation. The oldest video on his channel was released in April 2021, and there are presently 250 uploads. The most-watched video has garnered 19 million views.

According to Social Blade, Rohit's channel has received over 1.749 million views in the last 30 days alone.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and users from the country should avoid downloading or playing the game.

