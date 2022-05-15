Fam Clashers’ Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, stats, rank, YouTube income, and more (May 2022)

Mehul Saroj, better known by his YouTube channel Fam Clashers, is one of several individuals who have earned prominence in the Indian Free Fire community. The content creator has consistently worked hard and uploaded unique videos, amassing a decent-sized fanbase.

Currently, Fam Clashers has more than 41.903 million views on his channel and the 324 thousand subscribers he has acquired. Apart from that, he has 47,500 subscribers on his second channel, XClashers.

Here’s a look at his exact Free Fire ID and other details.

Fam Clashers’ Free Fire ID and stats

Fam Clashers’ Free Fire ID is 331739321. He is ranked Platinum II in Battle Royale and Heroic in Clash Squad. These are his in-game stats:

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Fam Clashers has played 1891 solo games in Free Fire and has 141 victories, having a win percentage of 7.45%. He has accrued 3857 frags and 859 headshots, upholding a K/D ratio of 2.20 and a headshot rate of 22.27%.

The content creator has also engaged in 1519 duo matches and has remained unbeaten in 164, retaining a win rate of 10.79%. He has 3123 kills with 580 headshots for a K/D ratio of 2.30 and a headshot ratio of 18.57%.

Apart from that, Mehul has additionally outclassed his enemies in 1313 of the 8146 squad games, translating to a win ratio of 16.11%. He has 18010 kills and 3596 headshots at a K/D ratio of 2.64 and a headshot percentage of 19.97%.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Fam Clashers has competed in one solo ranked match in the current season, getting three kills with one headshot at a K/D ratio of 3.00 and a headshot rate of 33.33%.

He has played a single duo game, killing one enemy with a headshot.

Finally, Fam Clashers has made ten appearances in the squad mode and has no wins. He has 24 kills and 14 headshots, retaining a K/D ratio of 2.40 and a headshot rate of 58.33%.

Disclaimer: Fam Clashers' stats are subject to change as he plays more matches in the game.

Fam Clashers’ YouTube income

Fam Clashers' earnings (Image via Social Blade)

Fam Clashers’ monthly and yearly YouTube income is between $147 - $2.4K and $1.8K - $28.2K. (Source: Social Blade)

YouTube channel

Fam Clashers’ aims to bring a change in the community with his videos, and he has been posting content for the past few years. The oldest video on his channel dates back to around April 2020, and he has made over 250 uploads since then, the most popular of which has 605 thousand views.

As per the Social Blade, he has acquired 587.652 thousand views in the period of the previous 30 days.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and users from the country should avoid downloading or playing the game.

Edited by Srijan Sen