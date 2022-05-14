Ruok FF’s Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, stats, rank, YouTube income, and more details (May 2022)

Gameplay-based content is pretty popular in the Free Fire community, and RUOK FF is a notable content creator who regularly uploads videos of this kind. The Thai YouTuber has a massive fan base, and fans adore him for his ability to hit insane headshots.

With 9.89 million subscribers, he is approaching the massive 10 million subscribers milestone. Aside from that, RUOK has another channel where he hasn’t been active in a long time but has 323 thousand subscribers.

Here’s a look at RUOK FF’s Free Fire ID and more details.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and users from the country should avoid downloading or playing the game.

Ruok FF’s Free Fire ID and stats

Ruok FF’s Free Fire ID is 261109577, and he plays on the Thailand server. The YouTuber is ranked Bronze I in Battle Royale and Bronze III in Clash Squad.

However, he has also been using multiple other IDs, including 10238117, 47849483, 84453399, and 73549470.

These are his stats on the main one:

Lifetime stats

These are his incredible lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Ruok FF has competed in 1676 solo games and has remained unbeaten in 518, having a win percentage of 30.90%. With 6810 frags and 2724 headshots, he has a kill-to-death ratio of 5.88 and a headshot rate of 40.00%.

The content creator has also featured in 2596 duo matches and has outclassed his enemies in 1068, retaining a win rate of 41.14%. He has accumulated 12852 kills and 4779 headshots in the process, upholding a K/D ratio of 8.41 and a headshot percentage of 37.18%.

The internet personality has competed in 6619 solo games and has come out on top on 2810 occasions, translating to a win ratio of 42.45%. He has bagged 32022 eliminations, alongside 12677 headshots for a K/D ratio of 8.41 and a headshot rate of 39.59%.

Ranked stats

RUOK FF has not played ranked games (Image via Garena)

The streamer hasn’t played ranked games in the ongoing season of Garena Free Fire.

Disclaimer: RUOK FF’s stats are subject to change as he plays more matches in the game.

RUOK FF’s YouTube income

RUOK FF's YouTube income and ranks (Image via Garena)

RUOK FF’s monthly YouTube income is between $1.5K and $24.7K. Meanwhile, his yearly earnings lie between $18.5K and $296.3K (Source: Social Blade).

YouTube channel

Since starting his journey in content creation, RUOK has consistently posted montages and gameplay highlights on his channel. The oldest video on his channel was a ranked highlight from January 2019.

According to Social Blade, his country rank is 18th, and his game rank is 78th. The website also mentions that he has amassed 50 thousand subscribers and 6.174 million views in the last 30 days.

