GW Manish and other FF YouTubers' reaction on Free Fire's ban in India

The unexpected ban on Free Fire in India left a bad taste in the mouths of the whole community. However, many users who have a decent smartphone have switched to the MAX version, which was not included on the list of applications and is still available for download from the Google Play Store.

Professional players, content creators, streamers, and other members of the burgeoning industry have been affected by the game’s suspension. Several players have shared their thoughts with their followers on the unexpected ban of the battle royale title.

Reaction of YouTubers on Free Fire’s ban

GW Manish

GW Manish was quoted as saying this when talking about the ban:

“The ban was quite unexpected and I had never considered the possibility of such an event occurring, but now we have had official confirmation from the Government.”

He also added:

“I was creating videos earlier saying that the game would not be banned. However, suddenly we got the word that it had been prohibited.”

Pahadi Gamer

Pahadi Gamer is one of the most well-known personalities in the Indian community. A few of the lines said by the professional esports athlete were:

“Rumours have circulated here and there. Somewhere, there is bad news, elsewhere there is good news. However, we are still waiting for an official response.”

He further mentioned that the ongoing tournaments have also been rescheduled.

UnGraduate Gamer

Ayush Dubey, aka UnGraduate Gamer, said the following:

“Everything that we have been dreading over the last few days has come true now. Garena Free Fire is one of the 54 applications banned by the Government.”

GW Karan

Karan Ghosh, i.e., GW Karan, was also another YouTuber who had his take on the ban. He stated:

“The bad news has arrived, and I’m not sure what I’m going to do next. My brain has completely shut off. Free Fire has been formally banned by the Government.”

Titanium Gamer

Here's what Titanium Gamer said about the game’s suspension:

“There is a good chance that you have already heard news about the ban on Free Fire coming from all directions. However, Free Fire MAX is still available on the Google Play Store. So you can go ahead and download it.”

Complete reactions can be found in the video above.

Desi Gamers

In one of his live streams, Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) said:

"If the Government has banned it, we must abide by the rules set forth by them. Any action they take is aimed at the betterment of the general public and thus must be followed.”

He also disclosed that if the news was false, Garena would’ve clarified it.

Lokesh Gamer

Lokesh Gamer was among the panel invited by Sportskeeda Esports, and he said these lines about the MAX version:

“It is not clear why Free Fire MAX is not banned in India, given that the two games share a server. Perhaps this version has been overlooked by the Government.”

Readers can check out his full conversation here.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan