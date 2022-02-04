UnGraduate Gamer’s Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, monthly income, rank, and more stats in February 2022

Ayush Dubey, aka UnGraduate Gamer, is a content creator whose videos focus on Garena Free Fire. He has secured a massive fanbase in the Indian community, with his YouTube channel crossing 7.71 million subscribers and 1.03 billion views.

Moreover, his second channel, UG Empire, has over 1.86 million subscribers and 116.20 million views. UnGraduate Gamer also has around 5.1 million followers on Booyah!, Garena’s dedicated platform for gaming content.

UnGraduate Gamer’s Free Fire details

UnGraduate Gamer’s ID in Free Fire is 256205699, and he is currently placed Heroic in both BR-Ranked (Battle Royale) and CS-Ranked (Clash Squad).

Listed below are his stats, as of today (4 February 2022):

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

UnGraduate Gamer has played 30464 games in the squad mode, winning 8830 for a win rate of 28.98%. In the process, he has 110836 kills with a K/D ratio of 5.12.

In the duo mode, he has appeared in 734 matches and has 161 first-place finishes at a win percentage of 21.93%. The player has racked up 1967 frags, ensuring a kill-to-death ratio of 3.43.

The YouTuber has also competed in 702 solo games and has remained unbeaten in 161, possessing a win ratio of 22.93%. He has 2539 eliminations, managing a K/D ratio of 4.69.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

In the current season, UnGraduate Gamer has featured in 324 squad games and has 41 Booyahs, corresponding to a win percentage of 12.65%. He has notched 1419 kills for a K/D ratio of 5.01.

The content creator has participated in a single duo match and has two frags at a K/D ratio of 0.50.

Note: UnGraduate Gamer’s Free Fire stats will change as he features in more matches.

Monthly income

These are UnGraduate Gamer’s earnings (Image via Social Blade)

As per the Social Blade website, Ayush Dubey’s monthly earnings through his channel are between $7.9K and $125.7K.

YouTube channel

UnGraduate Gamer has been generating content for over three years, with the oldest video on his channel dating back to January 2019. He has had an astounding increase during this time, acquiring tremendous numbers.

His channel has gained over 100 thousand subscribers and 31.413 million views in the previous 30 days alone.

Edited by Ravi Iyer