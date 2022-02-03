AS Gaming's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, rank, guild, monthly income, and more stats in February 2022

Sahil Rana, better known by his YouTube channel, AS Gaming, has seen his popularity skyrocket in recent years due to his engaging content related to Free Fire. As of this writing, his channel possesses over 15.7 million subscribers, alongside a total of 2.12 billion views.

In addition, AS Gaming has over 1.7 million followers on his Instagram handle. He is also the co-founder of X Network.

AS Gaming’s Free Fire ID, guild, rank, and stats

AS Gaming’s Free Fire ID is 169525329 and the content creator is the leader of the A_S✓E-SPORTS guild, whose ID number is 70392909.

Currently, the famous figure is ranked Platinum I in BR-Ranked (Battle Royale) and Silver I in CS-Ranked (Clash Squad). Listed below are his stats as of today, 3 February 2021:

Lifetime stats

AS Gaming's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

AS Gaming has competed in 8013 squad games and has remained unbeaten in 1265, resulting in a win rate of 15.78%. With 21168 kills, he has maintained a K/D ratio of 3.14.

He has appeared in 2297 duo matches and has 323 victories, with a win rate of 14.06%. The player has 6393 frags with a K/D ratio of 3.24.

The YouTuber has featured in 2748 solo games as well, bettering his foes in 357 matches for a win rate of 12.99%. He has racked up 10253 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 4.29.

Ranked stats

AS Gaming's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Sahil Rana has played a single duo match in the ongoing season, killing one enemy.

He has only played one solo match as well and has secured a one frag.

Note: AS Gaming's Free Fire stats will change as he features in more matches.

Monthly income

AS Gaming's income (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, AS Gaming’s monthly earnings via his channel are stated to be in the range of $17.9K and $286.9K. In contrast, his yearly income is between $215.1K and $3.4 million.

YouTube channel

The AS Gaming channel has seen significant growth in the last two years. The channel has grown from 55 thousand subscribers to its current subscriber count of more than 15.7 million.

There are currently around 751 videos on his channel, with the most popular one having 24 million views.

Edited by Siddharth Satish