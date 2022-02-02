Sooneeta’s Free Fire ID, stats, rank, monthly income, and more in February 2022

Sunita Thapa Magar, better recognized by Sooneeta, is among the most well-known Free Fire content creators. The game is regularly streamed on her channel and she also uploads unique gameplay content.

The popular figure is currently on her way to reaching the five million subscriber mark, with a current count of over 4.69 million. Meanwhile, the total number of views on her videos has surpassed 381.40 million.

Sooneeta’s Free Fire ID, rank, and more details

Sooneeta’s Free Fire ID is 131311296. She is ranked Heroic in Battle Royale and Diamond IV in Clash Squad.

Her current stats are as follows:

Lifetime stats

Sooneeta's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Sooneeta has played 23267 squad games and has remained unbeaten in 5384, possessing a win rate of 23.14%. With 57266 kills, she has maintained a K/D ratio of 3.20.

She has competed in 1923 duo matches and has 297 victories, leading to a win rate of 15.44%. The player has notched 3507 frags, managing a K/D ratio of 2.16.

Lastly, Sooneeta has competed in 928 solo games and has bettered her foes in 67 matches, resulting in a win rate of 7.21%. With a 1.72 K/D ratio, she has 1482 kills.

Ranked stats

Sooneeta's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

In the current season, the YouTuber has 147 appearances in squad matches and has come out victorious on 50 occasions, ensuring a win rate of 34.01%. She has accumulated 579 kills for a K/D ratio of 5.97.

Apart from this, Sooneeta has featured in two solo games and has a single frag with a K/D ratio of 0.50.

Note: Sooneeta's stats will change as she features in more matches.

Monthly income

Sooneeta's income (Image via Social Blade)

Sooneeta’s monthly income lies in the range of $4.6K and $73.7K. (Source: Social Blade).

YouTube channel

Sooneeta has been running her channel for a few years, and she has over 850 videos. The most-watched video has gained over 25 million views. As per Social Blade, she has acquired 120 thousand subscribers and 18.427 million views within the previous 30 days.

In addition, Sooneeta also streams Free Fire on BOOYAH!

