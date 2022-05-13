Lokesh Gamer’s Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, stats, rank, YouTube income, and more details (May 2022)

Lokesh Gamer is widely considered to be one of the most prominent figures in the Free Fire community. Over the past few years, the Indian YouTuber has consistently posted game-related content, as well as vlogs, challenges, and gameplay highlights.

His fan following has grown over the years, and he now has 14.8 million subscribers on his primary YouTube channel. Lokesh also runs a number of other channels on the platform, including LR7 Gaming, LR7 Shorts, LR7 Highlights, and more.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and users from the country should avoid downloading or playing the game.

Lokesh Gamer’s Free Fire ID, rank, and more details

Lokesh Gamer’s Free Fire ID is 220528068. He is ranked Bronze I in the Clash Squad mode and Silver II in the Battle Royale mode.

These are the stats of Lokesh Gamer, as of today:

Lifetime stats

Lokesh Gamer's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Lokesh Gamer has appeared in 1354 solo games and has remained unbeaten in 135 matches, retaining a win rate of 9.97%. He has 2762 kills and 818 headshots, upholding a K/D ratio of 2.27 and a headshot percentage of 29.62%.

He has participated in 1540 duo matches and has 154 victories, resulting in a win rate of 10.00%. With 2639 frags and 552 headshots, the player has a K/D ratio of 1.90 and a headshot percentage of 20.92%.

The YouTuber has also competed in 3463 squad games and has outclassed his enemies in 737 matches, translating to a win rate of 21.28%. With a K/D ratio of 2.40 and a headshot percentage of 20.88%, he has 6533 kills and 1364 headshots.

Ranked stats

Lokesh Gamer's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Lokesh Gamer hasn’t played ranked games in Free Fire’s ongoing season.

CS Career

Lokesh Gamer's Clash Squad stats (Image via Garena)

Lokesh Gamer has engaged in 1615 Clash Squad games and has 1001 wins for a win rate of 61.98%. He has 9448 kills, alongside 3296 headshots with a KDA of 1.76 and a headshot percentage of 34.89%.

Disclaimer: Lokesh Gamer's stats are subject to change. They were retrieved from the MAX version, which was not included on the list of banned applications in India.

Lokesh Gamer’s YouTube income

Lokesh Gamer's YouTube income (Image via Social Blade)

As of this writing, the monthly and yearly earnings of Lokesh Gamer are between $8.1K - $129.4K and $97K - $1.6 million, respectively. (Source: Social Blade).

YouTube channel

Lokesh began uploading content to YouTube a long time ago, with the oldest video dating back to April 2019. Since then, he has amassed a total of over 1.479 billion views.

According to Social Blade, his channel is ranked 76th in the country. The website also states that in the last 30 days alone, he has accumulated over 200 thousand subscribers and 32.347 million views.

Edited by Siddharth Satish